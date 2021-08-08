It's go time: WSSU will get back to the football practice field this week

It’s go time finally for Winston-Salem State’s football team.
The Rams will begin practice on Monday after their 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19. It’s been a long wait, nearly 22 months, for interim coach Robert Massey and his players.
The Rams, who are coming off a 4-6 season in 2019, were picked ninth in the CIAA preseason poll and fourth in the Southern Division.
That didn't sit too well with Massey and his players.
“I’m pissed,” Massey said of the poll of head coaches and league sports information directors. “Those coaches are my peers, so all I ask is that after our games with us that they shake my hand. We’ll see.”
Here are five things to watch as WSSU opens its season:
Another tryout season for Massey
In spring 2019 after Kienus Boulware was fired, Massey was elevated from defensive coordinator to interim head coach. Thanks to the pandemic and the hiring of Etienne Thomas in January 2020 as the athletics director, Massey is still the interim head coach.
Thomas hasn’t seen Massey coach a game yet, so this is a big season for all involved.
“What I have in the back of my mind is (this season) is an interview,” Massey said. “It’s just a title.”
Special teams must improve
The Rams struggled in 2019 but have two new prospects in preseason camp to help with kicking duties. They also have a punter to take over duties from quarterback Dominique Graves, who punted in the last two seasons because of a lack of depth. This facet of the team needs to be better if the Rams want to contend in the Southern Division.
Young wide receivers, running backs
While the Rams retained several super-seniors who elected to stick around for their final seasons, none were running backs or wide receivers. The Rams don’t have anybody on the roster who had any carries at running back in 2019 or catches at wide receiver.
Running backs to keep an eye on are transfer Cameron Davis and freshmen Andrew Hayes and Travion Canada, a former star at Reidsville High School.
Quarterback competition is real
Dominique Graves, who started most of 2018 and all of 2019 at quarterback, will have competition this preseason. The Rams brought in Cameron Lewis, an East Tennessee State transfer who is 6 feet 3 and 210 pounds. And Tyler Smith (West Stokes) has a strong arm and is 6-4, 200.
“Dom has a job he has to win,” Massey said. “Tyler Smith has grown tremendously and he’s a big, strong kid. They all have to compete for the job.”
Linebackers will be good
Defensive coordinator Marvin Bohannon has the luxury of leaning on two experienced linebackers, juniors Kalen Allen and Ta’Shaun Taylor.
In 2019 Taylor led the team with 85 tackles and Allen was second with 53 tackles. Each of them had three sacks and Taylor also had two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Massey also loves that Bohannon, a former star at WSSU and a North Forsyth graduate, has built the defense.
“There’s no question he’s taking over the defense as a coordinator and he’s done a great job,” Massey said. “We’ve got a lot of experience on defense and that’s got to help us this season.”
