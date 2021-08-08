It's go time: WSSU will get back to the football practice field this week

Special teams must improve

The Rams struggled in 2019 but have two new prospects in preseason camp to help with kicking duties. They also have a punter to take over duties from quarterback Dominique Graves, who punted in the last two seasons because of a lack of depth. This facet of the team needs to be better if the Rams want to contend in the Southern Division.

Young wide receivers, running backs

While the Rams retained several super-seniors who elected to stick around for their final seasons, none were running backs or wide receivers. The Rams don’t have anybody on the roster who had any carries at running back in 2019 or catches at wide receiver.

Running backs to keep an eye on are transfer Cameron Davis and freshmen Andrew Hayes and Travion Canada, a former star at Reidsville High School.

Quarterback competition is real

Dominique Graves, who started most of 2018 and all of 2019 at quarterback, will have competition this preseason. The Rams brought in Cameron Lewis, an East Tennessee State transfer who is 6 feet 3 and 210 pounds. And Tyler Smith (West Stokes) has a strong arm and is 6-4, 200.