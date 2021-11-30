Javonte Cooke's shooting touch has been a welcome addition to WSSU's basketball team

Jon Hicklin couldn’t resist while his new Winston-Salem State teammate Javonte Cooke was being interviewed by a journalist earlier this week. As Hicklin walked by he put up three fingers and waved them around as if to make a point.
Cooke, one of 11 newcomers for Coach Cleo Hill Jr., has made quite an impact thanks to his smooth shooting stroke and is ability to adapt to a new team.
“It’s been great and these guys are all my brothers now,” said Cooke, a graduate of Mars Hill who transferred to WSSU thanks in large part to his mother calling the basketball office.
Hill chuckles when he starts telling the story about how Cooke, who is 6-foot-5 and has a George Gervin physique, arrived on campus. Cooke, who is from Columbia, S.C., entered the transfer portal but it was his mother who called Ricky Wilson, one of Hill’s assistant coaches.
“Coach Wilson hears the message and calls Javonte’s mom back and while he’s talking to her Coach Wilson multi-tasks and searches his name,” Hill said. “And we liked what we saw with his stats, and then we looked at some of his film.”
Cooke picked up the story and offered a sly smile.
“When they called me back I was definitely flattered and I definitely listened to what they had to offer,” said Cooke, who graduated with a degree in recreational sports management and is taking business classes as he plays his final season of college basketball. “Coach Wilson called and I lit up because I wanted to get here in a big way.”
The Rams, who are 5-2 and will play at Morris on Wednesday night, are using all of Cooke’s talents. He’s averaging 13.2 points per game to rank in the top 20 in the CIAA and is shooting near 40% from the field.
So far he’s only got to play one game in the Gaines Center with a full student body on hand.
“I loved it,” he said. “It was so loud in there and the atmosphere is something that I heard about but had never experienced. I can’t wait to play more games in there.”
The Rams don’t have any home games in December but on Saturday night, with the students on Thanksgiving break, Cooke led the way with 16 points in an easy 100-64 win over Clinton College at the Gaines Center.
There was hardly any atmosphere but that didn’t stop Cooke from making 6 of 10 shots and going 3 of 4 on 3-point attempts.
“He’s brought leadership, scoring and he’s one of the guys that the freshmen sort of look to even though he’s on this team for the first time,” said guard Jaylin Parker. “He’s fit in really well on this team.”
Cooke and Cameron Campbell, a transfer from Lincoln (Pa.), is also a good shooter and the two have made a difference in the starting lineup. Both are on the watch list for an HBCU All-Star Game that will be held at the Final Four in April in New Orleans.
“When I got a chance to talk to him we talked about how he was scoring there at Mars Hill,” Hill said about Cooke, who averaged about 16 points a game over his three seasons at Mars Hill. “We talked about how he would score here and the type of shots he might have in our system. And I felt like it would translate well.”
Coming out of high school Cooke went to USC Aiken but redshirted before coming to Mars Hill. When he choose WSSU part of the reason was he wanted to play at an HBCU.
“I went to a visit to WSSU before going to Mars Hill and some things didn’t work out so I went to Mars Hill,” Cooke said. “And then when they called I went for another visit here and I knew I wanted to come here.”
Cooke, who wants to be a sports agent someday but could have a chance to play pro ball overseas after this season, says playing one more year of college basketball for the defending CIAA champions is a bonus.
“I have a good strong family base and God is my No. 1 motivator and knowing that I have good family base really helps me,” Cooke said. “The environment around here is great…. I’m just thankful to be here.”
