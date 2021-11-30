Javonte Cooke's shooting touch has been a welcome addition to WSSU's basketball team

The Rams, who are 5-2 and will play at Morris on Wednesday night, are using all of Cooke’s talents. He’s averaging 13.2 points per game to rank in the top 20 in the CIAA and is shooting near 40% from the field.

So far he’s only got to play one game in the Gaines Center with a full student body on hand.

“I loved it,” he said. “It was so loud in there and the atmosphere is something that I heard about but had never experienced. I can’t wait to play more games in there.”

The Rams don’t have any home games in December but on Saturday night, with the students on Thanksgiving break, Cooke led the way with 16 points in an easy 100-64 win over Clinton College at the Gaines Center.

There was hardly any atmosphere but that didn’t stop Cooke from making 6 of 10 shots and going 3 of 4 on 3-point attempts.

“He’s brought leadership, scoring and he’s one of the guys that the freshmen sort of look to even though he’s on this team for the first time,” said guard Jaylin Parker. “He’s fit in really well on this team.”