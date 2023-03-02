Hollywood would probably take a pass on the story of how Jaylen Alston, who was at home in Gibsonville at this time last year, came back to Winston-Salem State and turned out to be the missing piece of the puzzle to a CIAA championship team.

It’s a story that’s hard to believe.

A year ago Alston was making some good money ($17 an hour) working for FedEx at Piedmont Triad International Airport operating a loader to get cargo on and off airplanes. He was living at home and enjoying time with his family, but something kept gnawing at home about wanting to get back to WSSU and back on the basketball team after more than two full years away from Winston-Salem.

“I thought a lot about it and talked a lot with my family,” said Alston, a former Eastern Guilford star who left WSSU in the spring of 2020 not long after helping the Rams win the CIAA title in Charlotte.

The Rams went up to Baltimore last week having lost three of their last four games to fall all the way down to the fifth-seed. That meant to win the tournament they would have to win four games in four days, something they accomplished in about 75 hours.

Alston was the key as he drove them to the school’s 13th title thanks mostly to his motor that never stops and his leadership that Coach Cleo Hill Jr. says has been unmatched this season. Assistant coach Lance Beckwith said earlier this season when asked about Alston's motor said, "Jalen's just a different dude."

Alston never looks tired, is a lock-down defender, and he gets to the basket at will in transition or in a halfcourt set. And he might be the best offensive rebounder the Rams have had since the WyKevin Bazemore years.

“I just think that those two years away matured him a little bit and that helped in his leadership qualities,” said Hill about the redshirt junior who will be back next season. “Just the way he leads off the court and on the court is a tremendous asset for us.”

When the championship game was over on Saturday afternoon and the Rams had beaten Lincoln (Pa.) Alston said he thought about his two-plus years out of school.

“I thought about a lot of things when we finally had won it,” he said. “I wanted to get back to this point and share this with those guys and be back in school and all of that. It just worked out great.”

Without going into details Alston said he left WSSU in the spring of 2020 for family reasons. Then, COVID-19 hit so he ended up being out of school for two full years but the way Division II eligibility works it gives athletes a longer clock to play and his clock was still ticking.

“I didn’t want it to be a 'what if' sort of thing,” he said.

Instead, this past summer he started calling Hill and assistant coaches Lance Beckwith and Ricky Wilson. Alston was playing in a couple of summer leagues and Hill had heard that Alston was in tremendous shape.

“I just remember he called and said I’m enrolling in June and plan to come back and play,” Hill said. “And we were like ‘OK, that would work in our favor.’”

Hill said he had also heard that Alston was entertaining feelers from other CIAA schools, but Hill said he doesn’t think Alston thought seriously about playing anywhere else.

“I was like ‘He’s not going to play for another CIAA school,’” Hill said. “If he’s going to play again, it needs to be here.”

What Alston kept thinking about in regards to what he was missing was the atmosphere at the Gaines Center, the challenge of going into a rival gym on a cold January night in the CIAA and trying to win, and he thought about winning another CIAA title.

“It all drove me to wanting to come back,” said Alston, who joins some illustrious WSSU players who have won the most outstanding player in the CIAA Tournament such as Cleo Hill Sr., Teddy Blunt, Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, Allen McManus, Carlos Terry, Tyrone Thomas, Rob Williams, Justin Glover and Robert Colon.

Alston, 22, can earn his degree next year and that also helped him decide to come back. “My grandparents really want me to get that degree and I promised them I’d do it,” he said.

In the long history of WSSU it's believed that no player has ever been a part of three CIAA championships in basketball. According to Clarence Gaines Jr., who is the son of Big House Gaines, the only player that he thought could have done it was Barney Hood who was on the 1960, '61 and '63 CIAA championship teams. Gaines, however, speculated that Hood didn't play much on the 1960 team.

Alston smiles at the thought of winning another CIAA title next season. After all, the Rams will have every starter back from this season. He's also looking ahead to the NCAA Division II Tournament which starts next week.

The pairings for the 64-team field will be announced late Sunday night, and the Rams’ likely landing spot will be Indiana (Pa.) for the eight-team Atlantic Regional.

The goal for the Rams is to start to focus on the next tournament, and somehow stop celebrating the CIAA title. They went back to practice on Wednesday, but will have a pep rally at noon at the Gaines Center on Friday afternoon in a final celebration.

The Rams overcame the loss of point guard Isaac Parson (broken wrist and subsequent surgery) in the championship game. Now, they’ll have to go to the NCAA Tournament without him and that might prove to be tougher.

“It’s our next tournament and we have to be ready,” Alston said. “All of that in Baltimore was a great experience, but we have bigger goals.”