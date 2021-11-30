Johnson C. Smith and football coach Kermit Blount part ways

Kermit Blount, the head coach of Johnson C. Smith’s football team for the past six seasons, will not have his contract renewed.

Blount, 63, is a former Winston-Salem State head coach and former All-America quarterback who is a 1980 graduate.

Over his six seasons with the Golden Bulls, he never got them to a .500 season.

Stephen Joyner Sr., the athletics director and men’s basketball coach at Johnson C. Smith, made the announcement in a news release on Tuesday night.

“We appreciate Coach Blount’s contributions to Johnson C. Smith University’s football program since he became head coach in 2015,” Joyner said. “We believe this is a good time to bring in new leadership and a coaching staff with a fresh approach to building our football program.”

Blount, a Richmond, Va. native, has the most wins in school history at WSSU as he went 91-87-3 in his 16 seasons from 1993 to 2009, winning CIAA titles in 1999 and 2000.

After his time at WSSU, he was the head coach at Delaware State for five seasons before taking over the program at Johnson C. Smith. In his 27 years as a head coach at three schools, Blount compiled a 123-158-3 record.

This season the Golden Bulls were 1-7 overall and 1-5 in the CIAA.