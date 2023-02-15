Winston-Salem State lost its third straight CIAA game, as Johnson C. Smith won 74-71 in overtime at Brayboy Gym in Charlotte on Wednesday night.

The Golden Bulls were up 74-71 in overtime and the Rams had the ball with 7.5 seconds left. Isaac Parson missed a 3-point attempt at the top of the key and Jaylon Alston got the long rebound and tried a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but it just missed as the Golden Bulls came away with the win.

The Golden Bulls improved to 9-15 overall and 4-5 in the CIAA’s Southern Division. The Rams fell to 16-8 and 5-4.

Javon Floyd, a Winston-Salem native, led the way for the Golden Bulls with 16 points and Ezekiel Cannedy and Cartier Jernigan each scored 15 for Coach Steve Joyner. Cedric Patterson added 13 points.

The Rams, who beat the Golden Bulls 69-60 earlier this season at the Gaines Center, got 15 points from Alston and 12 from DyQuavis Wilkins. Parson added nine points and Jaylon Gibson, the Rams’ leading scorer coming in, was held to four points.

The Golden Bulls had a chance to win the game in regulation, but Jernigan missed a short jumper and the game went into overtime tied at 66.

In the first half the Golden Bulls trailed early, but then caught fire late to take a 35-25 halftime lead.

The Golden Bulls shot 50% in the first half and were 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. The Rams shot just 33% in the first half and made 2 of 9 from 3-point range. Jaylin Parker made both of those 3-pointers, despite playing just six minutes.

Gibson was 0 for 3 in the first half and didn’t score, playing nine minutes.

WSSU women beat J.C. Smith

The WSSU women led by 24 points in the third quarter, but had to hold on to beat Johnson C. Smith 69-62 in the first game of the night.

The Rams, who were down to eight players and missing point guard Jainaya Jones, still got it done after Coach L’Tona Lamonte moved Amaya Tucker from shooting guard to point guard. Tucker didn’t score a lot, but kept the offense moving and had six points, three assists and three rebounds.

Taniah Wilkins led the Rams (14-9, 6-3 Southern Division) with 22 points, nine rebounds and an assist. Kennedi Simmons added 16 points and five rebounds and Hadiya Balser had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Wilkins ended up playing all 40 minutes and Tucker played a season-high 36 minutes as the Rams shot 46% and did a nice job getting to the foul line. The Rams were 23 of 32 from the line.

Najah Lane led the Golden Bulls (10-15, 4-5) with 13 points and Shaniya Jones had 12 points and three assists. Jill Harris had 11 points as the Golden Bulls shot 39% and only got to the free throw line 12 times.

Next games

WSSU will close out its regular season on Saturday at Joel Coliseum against Livingstone. The women’s game starts at 2 p.m. and the men’s game will start at 4 p.m. All the seniors on both teams and the senior cheerleaders will be recognized.

The games were moved from the Gaines Center, which holds about 2,600, to accommodate what is expected to be a large crowd.

“We hope our fans show out to show support for the seniors on both teams,” Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of WSSU said.