Jon Hicklin's short jumper at the buzzer bails out WSSU in 65-64 win over Fayetteville State

Hill called his final timeout with 15.7 seconds left, but the play broke down and freshman Samage Teel drove to the basket on the left side. Teel missed but Hicklin, the best offensive rebounder on the team, got the ball on the other side of the basket, and he calmly made the short jumper as the buzzer sounded.

“I was just thinking go get the rebound and if I got it the shot was going up,” Hicklin said of his first buzzer-beating basket since his senior year in high school. “My teammates believed in me, and I shot it with confidence. I didn’t hit any outside shots — except that last one.”

Javonte Cooke, another candidate for player of the year in the CIAA, scored 20 points in his head-to-head matchup with Seegars. About a half hour after the game, Cooke found Seegars in a hallway and they embraced.

“That’s one of my boys,” Seegars said. “This was a lot of fun and this is by far the most people we’ve played in front of this season. This atmosphere is something else, but we just didn’t box out on that final play and it cost us.”

Hicklin had 10 points and eight rebounds but none was more important than that final rebound. Teel added 14 points and Rasheen Merlin had nine points in 15 minutes off the bench.