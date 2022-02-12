Jon Hicklin's short jumper at the buzzer bails out WSSU in 65-64 win over Fayetteville State

The Gaines Center winning streak is alive and well. And Winston-Salem State has Jon Hicklin to thank for that.
Hicklin, who didn’t hit an outside shot the entire game against Fayetteville State, bailed out the Rams when he hit a short jumper at the buzzer for a 65-64 victory.
After his game-winner, most of the Rams’ students in the crowd piled on top of him near midcourt in one of the most exciting endings to a game in a long time. There were close to 1,200 packed inside the small gym that was unusually warm because of the 60-degee weather outside.
“Yeah, they did pile on me pretty good there,” Hicklin said sheepishly, outside the Rams’ locker room, “but it was definitely worth it. It felt great, because I knew the students had my back.”
The Rams (7-1 Southern Division, 16-5 overall) remained in first place and ran their home winning streak to 14 games dating to the 2018-20 season. They also improved to 9-0 at home this season.
“There’s just something about this place,” Coach Cleo Hill, Jr. of the Rams said. “The guys all just showed so much resiliency, and Jon hit the big shot.”
The Broncos (5-3, 16-8) stayed in front for most of the game, but midway through the second half the teams kept exchanging the lead. The Broncos went ahead with 18.6 seconds when Jalen Seegars, a candidate for player of the year in the conference, scored on a layup to give them a 64-63 lead.
Hill called his final timeout with 15.7 seconds left, but the play broke down and freshman Samage Teel drove to the basket on the left side. Teel missed but Hicklin, the best offensive rebounder on the team, got the ball on the other side of the basket, and he calmly made the short jumper as the buzzer sounded.
“I was just thinking go get the rebound and if I got it the shot was going up,” Hicklin said of his first buzzer-beating basket since his senior year in high school. “My teammates believed in me, and I shot it with confidence. I didn’t hit any outside shots — except that last one.”
Javonte Cooke, another candidate for player of the year in the CIAA, scored 20 points in his head-to-head matchup with Seegars. About a half hour after the game, Cooke found Seegars in a hallway and they embraced.
“That’s one of my boys,” Seegars said. “This was a lot of fun and this is by far the most people we’ve played in front of this season. This atmosphere is something else, but we just didn’t box out on that final play and it cost us.”
Hicklin had 10 points and eight rebounds but none was more important than that final rebound. Teel added 14 points and Rasheen Merlin had nine points in 15 minutes off the bench.
Hill kept changing defenders on Seegars, a Greensboro native who played at High Point Christian, with Cooke, Xavier Fennell, Teel and Hicklin taking turns guarding him in the first half. Seegars, the third leading scorer in the CIAA at 17.9 points a game, struggled and was just 1 of 9 shooting in the first half but scored 10 points but made two key baskets in the second half.
With Seegars (3 of 14 shooting) having an off night with his shot his teammates picked up the slack with four others scoring double figures for Coach Luke D’Allessio, who is in his second season with the Broncos.
The Broncos lost to the Rams in the CIAA championship game on Feb. 29, 2020, and nobody would be shocked to see both of these teams in the title game again in Baltimore later this month.
“You are going to see these two teams again in the championship (game), and we’re going to take it this time,” Seegars said.
If that happens, it will be tough to top how Saturday’s game finished.
WSSU women grab a big win
WSSU’s women pulled into a second-place tie with Fayetteville State by winning 73-56.
Kendra Ross led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Melody Prichard added 12 points and seven rebounds. Brooke Spaulding chipped in with 10 points and six assists and Amaya Tucker had eight points, eight assists, nine rebounds and three steals.
The Rams (5-3 Southern Division, 11-10 overall) pulled away in the second quarter against the Broncos (5-3, 12-10).
“This was an important win and as a senior I wanted this one bad,” said guard Hailey Gipson. “We haven’t had much luck against Fayetteville State in my four years here.”
WSSU has six women seniors
Coach L’Tona Lamonte will say goodbye to six seniors after this season. They were honored on Saturday as part of the Senior Day festivities.
The six who were recognized were Dajha Williams, Laichelle Sparrow, Kyree Hall, Hailey Gipson, Melody Prichard and Brooke Spaulding.
“It’s always an emotional day and here at Winston-Salem State with the band, cheerleaders and the students it’s really a big day,” Lamonte said. “We’re just excited that they all get to experience this sendoff.”
No dominant women’s team
In past seasons there’s usually been a dominant women’s team that would be the clear-cut favorite to win the CIAA Tournament. That will not be the case when the schools gather in Baltimore later this month.
“It’s so wide open because you don’t know about injuries, COVID protocols and everything else,” Lamonte said. “I really think it’s about which team is going to be healthiest and that team will have the best chance.”
The Rams, who have never won a CIAA title in women’s basketball, are right in the middle of the standings in the Southern Division with two more conference games left.
“A lot can happen,” Lamonte said. “It’s going to be pretty crazy up there in Baltimore because it’s so wide open.”
A look ahead
WSSU’s women and men’s teams each have two games two games left in the regular-season. The final home games will be Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with the women’s game against Johnson C. Smith and the men’s game will be at 7:30 p.m.
If the WSSU men beat Johnson C. Smith on Wednesday night it would clinch the CIAA’s Southern Division and a No. 1 seed in the tournament.
