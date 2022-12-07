KC Shaw has been welcome addition to WSSU's basketball team this season

KC Shaw looks around at his older teammates at Winston-Salem State and he finds it hard to believe how much they’ve accepted him.

He just turned 18 - and barely shaves - yet when Shaw stood up to an opponent earlier this season it cemented his standing with the Rams and the student section at the Gaines Center. During the Rams’ easy win over Johnson & Wales, Anthoneay Ray tried to get in Shaw’s face several times but Shaw never backed down and gave it right back to Ray.

As it turned out, a referee called a double technical, but even after that Shaw and Ray continued to guard each other not giving an inch.

“I was really impressed,” said veteran guard Jaylen Alston of the Rams. “For him just to have that mentality and that drive to show that he belongs here was great.”

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. could have made a change in defensive assignments, maybe even moving Alston to guard Ray. But Hill said he was confident that Shaw was up to the task of guarding their best player.

“We knew he could handle it and he did a great job in that instance,” Hill said. “I just can’t say enough about how he’s really bought in.”

Shaw, a 6-foot-5 combination guard from Mooresville, was the last player signed to this year’s team in July. Another player that the Rams were looking at didn’t get it done in summer school so a scholarship opened and Shaw was available.

Shaw was an outstanding player at Mooresville High School and said he had offers from Livingstone, USC Aiken and Coker. When he decided on WSSU late in the summer his future was set.

“I love it here and I love the community so it’s been fun,” said Shaw, who without even knowing it might be the funniest guy on the team.

Xavier Fennell says Shaw doesn’t mind firing off those one-liners that are usually pretty good.

“He’s got ‘em,” Fennell said.

Alston agrees that because Shaw is so young one would expect a more quiet demeanor. That’s not the case with Shaw.

“He’s been that guy on and off the court who gets us going and he’s a funny guy,” Alston said. “He’s so young and full of energy and he’s like my little brother. He’s always talking and has a lot of funny one-liners.”

When it's reported back to Shaw that he might be the funniest guy on the team he doesn't deny it. "Something like that,” he said with a smile.

The luxury for Hill and his assistant coaches is that both scholarship freshmen, Shaw and Jeremy Dixon, have helped tremendously in their nine-man rotation. They are 7-1 and have won 17 in a row at home heading into Saturday’s 4 p.m. game with Clark-Atlanta at the Gaines Center. It will be the final time the students will be on campus for a game until mid-January.

“On the court I think I’ve learned from the guards that have been here a long time and that really helps,” Shaw said. “Those guys have been good for me, and off the court I’ve made sure to connect with my professors and my advisors because I want to make sure I keep my grades up.”

Through eight games Shaw has made one start and is averaging 12 minutes a game. He’s scoring at 3.5 points and 2.8 rebounds a game. What has kept him on the court, however, has been his defense which was the case against Ray last week in the win over Johnson & Wales.

“He’s getting more and more comfortable,” Hill said. “And I think he’ll be playing point guard and that’s what he’ll best fit. He’s a scorer as well but he’s learning and I think his adjustment to college has been good.”

While two 6-foot-10 transfers Jaylon Gibson and Nate Springs were the two big names in the recruiting class it’s been Dixon and Shaw that should make the Rams better as they get older. Springs, who transferred from Kennesaw State, had minor knee surgery and will likely be out until at least late January.

Shaw was asked what was the difference in coming to WSSU and mentioned the recruiting that Hill did on a visit to Mooresville High School. He plans on majoring in sports management.

“When I had a visit with a head coach on campus no other coach would walk with me but Coach Hill did,” Shaw said. “He walked with me there on campus and we connected and that was great. So I’ll always remember that.”

Hill also doesn’t mind reminding Shaw about what could have been. Hill says Shaw could have played at a Division I school but for whatever reasons, maybe the transfer portal is one of those reasons, Shaw is at WSSU.

“Every time I get on the court I remember that,” Shaw said. “And Coach Hill reminds me I’m not supposed to be here, but I am here and I always play hard and do what I can to help us win games. That’s all that matters.”