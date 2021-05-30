 Skip to main content
Kienus Boulware, a former head coach at WSSU, is hired as defensive line coach at Alabama A&M
Kienus Boulware, a former head coach at WSSU, is hired as defensive line coach at Alabama A&M

Kienus Boulware, a former head football coach at Winston-Salem State, has been hired as the defensive line coach at Alabama A&M.

Boulware is reunited with Connell Maynor, the head coach of the SWAC champions. Boulware was the defensive coordinator at WSSU from 2010 until 2013 when Maynor was the head coach.

Coach Kienus Boulware won two CIAA titles in five seasons at WSSU as the head coach.

During that stretch the Rams achieved their most impressive run in the history of the school going 45-6 with two CIAA championships and reaching the Division II national championship game in 2012 before losing to Valdosta State.

The 14-1 record in 2012 is the best record for any CIAA school in the long history of the conference.

“I’m kind of putting the band back together,” Maynor said on Sunday about the hiring of Boulware.

Boulware, who could not be reached for comment, brings Alabama A&M a wealth of experience along with his knowledge of the game.

Kienus Boulware, third from the left, was part of the WSSU coaching staff that went 45-6 from 2010 though 2013. In 2012 the Rams went 14-1 and lost in the Division II national championship game.

“To be honest, Coach Boulware didn’t do a bad job as a head coach there at Winston but those expectations were so high,” Maynor said about Boulware’s head-coaching experience at WSSU. “You look at his record and the fact he won two CIAA championships during that time other schools in the conference would love that.”

Boulware took over the program after Maynor left for Hampton after the 2013 season.

Boulware was fired at WSSU in late April of 2019 after five seasons as head coach for the way he handled a fight between two of his players. In his five seasons Boulware was 35-18 with two CIAA titles and one berth into the Division II playoffs.

Boulware took WSSU’s decision to court in large part to get his name and reputation back. He had two years to go on his contract that paid him $130,000 a year when WSSU fired him.

However, after a two-year battle within the court system, a Forsyth County judge ruled in April that he will not hold WSSU in contempt over allegations that it failed to comply with an order over Boulware's firing.

Kienus Boulware has been a successful car salesman at Peters Auto Mall in High Point for the last 18 months or so.

Boulware, 47, had been working at Peters Creek Auto Mall in High Point as a salesmen the last 18 months or so.

In his 22 years in coaching Boulware, a Thomasville native who played football for Mack Brown at North Carolina in the mid-1990s, has been part of nine CIAA championships and has a 174-70 record combined as an assistant and head coach. He's also worked at Livingstone, N.C. Central and Shaw as an assistant coach before becoming a head coach for the first time when Maynor left for Hampton.

“This is a win-win situation for us because coaches like Kienus Boulware don’t come along too often with his kind of resume, his leadership qualities and he knows what it takes to be successful,” Maynor said. “We’re trying to repeat as SWAC champions and as Black college national champions so this is just another piece of the puzzle to try and get us there. We’re excited to have him on board.”

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Breaking News