Kienus Boulware, a former head coach at WSSU, is hired as defensive line coach at Alabama A&M

Kienus Boulware, a former head football coach at Winston-Salem State, has been hired as the defensive line coach at Alabama A&M.

Boulware is reunited with Connell Maynor, the head coach of the SWAC champions. Boulware was the defensive coordinator at WSSU from 2010 until 2013 when Maynor was the head coach.

During that stretch the Rams achieved their most impressive run in the history of the school going 45-6 with two CIAA championships and reaching the Division II national championship game in 2012 before losing to Valdosta State.

The 14-1 record in 2012 is the best record for any CIAA school in the long history of the conference.

“I’m kind of putting the band back together,” Maynor said on Sunday about the hiring of Boulware.

Boulware, who could not be reached for comment, brings Alabama A&M a wealth of experience along with his knowledge of the game.

“To be honest, Coach Boulware didn’t do a bad job as a head coach there at Winston but those expectations were so high,” Maynor said about Boulware’s head-coaching experience at WSSU. “You look at his record and the fact he won two CIAA championships during that time other schools in the conference would love that.”