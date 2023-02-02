Coach Robert Massey didn’t mince words when asked about Winston-Salem State's latest recruiting class.

“We got bigger and we got faster,” Massey said on Thursday after releasing his list of 17 high school recruits.

“We made sure to secure a punter and a kicker and we shored up our offensive line,” Massey said. “And we are bringing in a couple of quarterbacks to increase the competition at that spot.”

Among the 17 players signed two of them are local and only one is from out of state.

Isaiah Kimbrough of East Forsyth and offensive lineman Ethan Krebs of West Forsyth both come from highly successful programs.

“We need to continue to recruit locally and that’s a part of our focus,” Massey said.

Kimbrough, who is a son of Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, can play wide receiver or safety. One of his older brothers, Jamesen, also played for WSSU a couple of years ago and graduated in 2020.

"Isaiah is an athlete and we think he can help us," Massey said. "I coached his older brother who was a cornerback. We're excited that he's staying close to home and he comes from a great family and a great program over there at East Forsyth."

The two quarterbacks signed are Daylin Lee of Shelby High School, who is 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, and Qamar Grant, who is 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds and is from Pebblebrook High School in Georgia, the one out-of-state player.

“We’re not done with recruiting and that’s the luxury in Division II,” Massey said. “My coaches have been working hard to assemble this class, so we’re excited about this fall when all these guys get here on campus.”

In his three seasons as head coach, Massey has gone 4-6 in 2019, and 3-6 in 2021 and 2022.