LaTaya Hillard-Gray promoted at WSSU to associate director of athletics

The longest-tenured head coach at Winston-Salem State, LaTaya Hilliard-Gray, has been promoted to associate director of athletics.

Hilliard-Gray, who has been the women’s softball coach for the last 19 years, will continue her role guiding that program.

Etienne Thomas, the athletics director at WSSU, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

“LaTaya brings incredible knowledge, expertise, and perspective to all facets of the administration of college athletics with an extreme attention to detail and a keen sense of the needs and opportunities available,” Thomas said in a statement.

She will also continue her role as the Senior Woman’s Administrator. She’s also will continue as the school’s Title IX coordinator and work with the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

“Prior to my arrival (at WSSU), I tried to hire her away in her capacity as head softball coach, but since arriving here, I have had the opportunity to come to know how impactful of an administrator that she is and the great treasure that we have on our WSSU Athletics team,” said Thomas, who was hired in January of 2020.

Before taking over the softball program in 2002 she was an assistant coach for softball and volleyball. She is a graduate of Hampton where she obtained a degree in sports management and later earned a master’s degree in adult education at N.C.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.