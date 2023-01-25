Legendary CIAA coach Steve Joyner Sr. will bring his J.C. Smith team to the Gaines Center

When you’ve been coaching college basketball for nearly 40 years there can be a sameness going from game to game.

For Steve Joyner Sr., however, the legendary coach of Johnson C. Smith there’s a spark when he comes back to his hometown to coach against Winston-Salem State.

Joyner, 72, doesn’t know when he might retire but this could be his last trip to the Gaines Center on Thursday night when one of the best CIAA rivalries will be on tap.

“Very much so,” Joyner said on Wednesday about coming back to where he starred for the old Atkins High School when they won a state championship in his senior season in 1968-69.

Joyner, and his brother, Buck, grew up down the street from where Big House Gaines used to live not far from WSSU. It was on those streets where Buck and Steve played all the sports but gravitated to basketball.

Buck, who died in 2017 at the age of 68, was also a successful CIAA coach.

“I do look around the Gaines Center to reminisce a little bit and I’ll look around Winston to see what’s changed and things like that,” Joyner said.

Joyner, who is the dean of CIAA coaches, is in his 35th season as the men’s coach for the Golden Bulls and he’s also the athletics director. He would like to get to 600 wins for his career but it might not happen this season as he tries to build with a young team.

Heading into Thursday’s game he has a 583-404 record and three CIAA titles on his resume. The Golden Bulls are 6-11 overall but 2-1 in the Southern Division in the CIAA.

These Southern Division games are the most important ones and Joyner knows that as the teams jostle for seeding in next month’s CIAA Tournament in Baltimore.

“We always want to come to Winston and play well and that’s what we’ll try and do again this time,” Joyner said.

As Joyner has done in recent years he’ll decide after the season what’s next for his future. He loves basketball, and basketball has loved him back because it’s all he’s ever known.

After graduating from Atkins he played for the Golden Bulls and eventually landed back at his alma mater at a young age.

He laughs when asked to recount a couple of stories of when he coached against Gaines.

“This one time we had an MLK Classic in Charlotte and his team came to play in and I was complaining to him that we had a quick turnaround to go play at Fayetteville State,” Joyner said. “And he looks at me and says ‘Boy, be thankful you have a job and just go down there and take care of business.’ He was right, of course.”

Besides the atmosphere the Gaines Center will have with an overflow crowd, Joyner is also looking forward to seeing many friends and former teammates. Willie Griffin, Teddy East and Mike Copeland were just a few that he named.

“I love seeing those guys and they’ll make the effort to try and get to the game,” Joyner said.

Joyner will likely get a chance to talk those friends as the women’s game is being played in the doubleheader. It’s a chance to catch up and talk about the old days.

“You know we’ll have stories to tell and most of them will be true,” Joyner said.

As for his future, Joyner said that discussion with the school president, Clay Armbrister, will take place after the season.

“It’s certainly an end of the year decision so we don’t focus on that during the season because these are all important games we are trying to win,” Joyner said. “I’ll sit down with the president like I always do but more so after this season we’ll talk about what’s needed.”

Joyner is one of three coaches in the CIAA who won conference titles at their alma mater which includes Jay Butler (Virginia Union) and Darrell Brooks (Bowie State).

“We have to come in there to Winston and be ready to play because Cleo (Hill, Jr.) has them playing at a high level,” Joyner said. “But I do enjoy coming back home and bringing my team there to Winston.”