Linebackers rounding into shape for WSSU at just the right time

It’s taken some time but Winston-Salem State’s linebackers are finding a groove.

That was one of the reasons the Rams finally won their first game of the season this past Saturday, a 17-10 win over Shaw on Bill Hayes Field at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Freddie Johnson Jr. and Willy Blackstock, who are seeing more and more playing time, had big influences on the game. Johnson had an interception that he nearly returned for a touchdown and Blackstock had a blocked field-goal attempt he recovered and went 81 yards for a touchdown and he also was in on five tackles.

“I think the difference was we came out with a lot of energy, we were ready and the coaches said we played with a lot of passion and I agree with that,” said Johnson, a junior who is from Charlotte who also had five tackles on Saturday.

For Blackstock, a Fayetteville State transfer, he was coming off a season where he didn’t play and it’s taken time for him to get into football shape.

“(Coach Robert Massey) now says I don’t have any excuses because I went 81 yards for a score so I’m finally in shape,” said Blackstock, who is from Reidsville. “You have to want it, and you have to wake up every day and want it. And going into this game (against St. Aug's on Saturday) our bodies just have to be right.”

The Rams had two big holes to fill late at linebacker in August when Kalen Allen and Ta’Shaun Taylor both graduated even though they had a year of eligibility left.

“I’ll say this (Johnson and Blackstock) pass the eye test physically,” Massey said. “And in practice today they were flying around and making plays. When you are new you are kind of walking on egg shells not wanting to make mistakes but now these guys are doing better and making plays like they did on Saturday.”

The Rams will head into Saturday’s game at St. Aug’s armed with confidence knowing they can win a close game. After losing their first give games, the confidence level was low.

“Everybody is competitive and in the linebacker room if you want to get on the field you have to compete,” Blackstock said. “Just having that momentum where we are doing the job builds our confidence.”

Bryce Jackson will start again

For the first time this season WSSU had one quarterback play the entire game. Freshman Bryce Jackson had just one fumble but didn’t throw an interception or get sacked, managed the offense well and even had a short touchdown run.

“He had a good game,” Massey said. “And he’ll start but we are trying to put those younger guys into position where they can just manage the game. We don’t need them to throw the ball 30 times and put them in position where it’s third and long all the time.”

One way to keep Jackson from not making mistakes is having a good running game. In the win over Shaw running back Asa Barnes rushed for 133 yards on 22 carries.

“With us being able to run it helps the transition of those guys,” Massey said.

Massey said fellow freshman Jahmier Slade is the backup and graduate transfer Richard Latimer is right behind Slade.

St. Aug’s also has a victory

St. Aug’s was 0-6 heading into last week’s game but beat Johnson C. Smith 28-25 for its first win of the season. That means WSSU and St. Aug’s are both coming into Saturday’s game with plenty of confidence.

“They have some speed in certain places at wide receiver kick returner,” Massey said about the Falcons. “And then, they play hard. They do some real good things offensively so thank God our defense is playing better right now so we’ll have to play some hard-nosed football.”

Massey thrilled for his team

There’s been plenty of criticism of Massey via social media during the five losses to start the season but Massey hasn’t paid attention to it.

When asked about finally getting that first win, he was all about what it did for his team and not himself.

“I had about 90 young men who were pleased with the outcome of that game the other day,” Massey said. “So if I can get that three more times this year and we can take that momentum into the spring then I’ll be happy. Those 90 or so guys I have to look out for, and that’s what I’m going to do.”