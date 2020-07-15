A spring college football season sounds nice, but is it feasible?
It would mean plenty of adjustments in the Winston-Salem State athletics department. But with how many “adjustments” society is making during the coronavirus pandemic by the time spring rolls around it will likely seem easy.
The plan laid out by CIAA officials in terms of a possible football season this spring was vague. A lot has to happen with the pandemic’s numbers to make it possible to play.
Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams of the CIAA said last week when fall sports were postponed that the most important issue is the safety of the student-athletes and coaches.
As for what spring football with seven conference games might look like, McWilliams said a lot of direction will likely come from the NCAA.
“We’ve been having conversations with the NCAA and other leagues about this as well,” McWilliams said. “And I think there will be some guidelines that come out that we would be required in order to proceed with those seasons in the spring. We’ll know more about that a little later.”
Clyde Doughty, who is Bowie State’s athletics director and the president of the CIAA athletics directors association, said taking the seven-game conference schedule that was in place in the fall and moving it to the spring is the plan. There’s also still going to be a championship game in Salem, Va.
“The coronavirus is making the decisions for us right now,” Doughty said about what spring football will look like. “We are following the lead of the science and the data and we have plans in place for a schedule in the spring should we be able to play.”
Several factors will determine if there is spring football and a full conference schedule. One of those factors will be having enough trainers and medical personnel to go around for all the sports going on at once.
Etienne Thomas, who is in her first year as athletics director at WSSU, says all nine of the sports that WSSU offers could be in their competitive seasons this spring. That will mean staffs will be stretched thin.
“That’s a lot to take in and we have one of the larger (athletics) staffs in the CIAA,” Thomas said. “We have four full-time athletic trainers so that’s good but it’s a lot of sports at once.”
Thomas said a lot of what happens this spring will be dictated by the strength of the virus. Will there be a vaccine or will the country still be fighting to keep the virus numbers from spiking?
“I don’t have the medical expertise other than the guidance we are getting,” Thomas said. “So it really is day by day. And I’ve mentioned this before but as all of us who are AD’s have said the virus speaks for itself.”
One issue that will also need to be addressed is the actual scheduling of games. In mid-April the NASCAR-sanctioned auto racing series begins its season at Bowman Gray Stadium and the changeover from football to racing would take time.
Thomas says that heading into the unknown of a spring football season is something everybody is dealing with.
“We are preparing for what spring might look like,” Thomas said. “We want to look at those models and look ahead.”
Robert Massey, the interim head coach, said if the health regulations are better his idea of spring football would be simple.
“We have winter conditioning maybe in January, then start practicing in February and then after the CIAA basketball tournament is over you could start playing games in mid-March,” Massey said. “I know we have a long way to go in terms of this virus, but I’m all for it if we can play this spring. These seniors should be able to get that final season and if it’s in the spring we will all be excited to play.”
Thomas said it’s important to determine champions in all of the fall sports that are moved to the spring.
“What it all comes down to is being able to showcase our athletes from those fall sports in volleyball, cross country and football and we absolutely want to try to have conference championships for those sports,” Thomas said.
Thomas said having a full seven-game conference season will create plenty of interest and cut down on the travel expenses.
“It’s potentially a seven-game season with a championship game but there obviously wouldn’t be Division II playoffs but we could still have a champion,” Thomas said.
The SIAC, another Division II conference, also postponed its football schedule until the spring.
When it was suggested that to Thomas about a possible extra game between the CIAA champion and the SIAC champion, she didn’t want to commit to that.
“Do you have a sponsor for it?” Thomas said.
Massey said he would love an HBCU Division II national championship game.
“The SIAC and the CIAA are the only two HBCU’s in Division II, so I think that would generate a lot of interest if somebody wants to do something like that,” Massey said.
The two conferences use to play the Pioneer Bowl where the champions of each conference played if they weren’t in the Division II playoffs. The last Pioneer Bowl, however, was in 2012.
“You could bring that back and it would be an extra game,” Massey said. “You just have to figure out where to play it.”
