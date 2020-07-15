A spring college football season sounds nice, but is it feasible?
Plenty of adjustments in the Winston-Salem State athletics department and elsewhere would be required if schools in the CIAA, which suspended the fall season, are able to play some or all of those sports in the spring. Among the questions:
- Would Winston-Salem State have enough staffing and trainers to handle extra sports in the spring?
- What might a football season look like?
- Would Bowman Gray Stadium be available?
- Will the virus have flattened, will a vaccine be available, and will playing even be possible?
Etienne Thomas, who is in her first year as WSSU's athletics director, says all nine of the sports that WSSU offers could be in their competitive seasons this spring. That will mean staffs, including medical and trainers, would be stretched thin.
“That’s a lot to take in and we have one of the larger (athletics) staffs in the CIAA,” Thomas said. “We have four full-time athletic trainers, so that’s good, but it’s a lot of sports at once.”
CIAA commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said last week when fall sports were postponed that the most important issue is safety of student-athletes and coaches. As for football, the league is hopeful that seven conference games and a championship game could be played.
“We’ve been having conversations with the NCAA and other leagues about this as well,” McWilliams said. “And I think there will be some guidelines that come out that we would be required in order to proceed with those seasons in the spring. We’ll know more about that a little later.”
Thomas said it’s important to determine champions in any of the fall sports that can be played in the spring. A seven-game conference season, she said, could help drive interest and reduce travel expenses.
“What it all comes down to is being able to showcase our athletes from those fall sports in volleyball, cross country and football, and we absolutely want to try to have conference championships for those sports,” Thomas said.
“It’s potentially a seven-game season with a championship game. There obviously wouldn’t be Division II playoffs but we could still have a champion."
Robert Massey, the Rams' interim head coach, offers a possible timeline, if health regulations permit.
“We have winter conditioning maybe in January, then start practicing in February and then after the CIAA basketball tournament is over, you could start playing games in mid-March,” Massey said. “I know we have a long way to go in terms of this virus, but I’m all for it if we can play this spring. These seniors should be able to get that final season, and if it’s in the spring we will all be excited to play.”
The Rams, of course, will need a place to play. Their home is Bowman Gray Stadium, but the NASCAR-sanctioned auto racing series that also uses the city facility traditionally begins its season in mid-April.
“We are preparing for what spring might look like,” Thomas said. “We want to look at those models and look ahead.”
To get there, much will need to change regarding lessening of the coronavirus and the completion of a vaccine, issues that are largely out of the hands of football coaches, athletics directors and administrators in the CIAA.
“The coronavirus is making the decisions for us right now,” said Clyde Doughty, Bowie State's AD and president of the CIAA athletics directors association. “We are following the lead of the science and the data, and we have plans in place for a schedule in the spring should we be able to play.”
Thomas is in agreement.
“I don’t have the medical expertise other than the guidance we are getting,” Thomas said. “So it really is day-by-day. And I’ve mentioned this before, but as all of us who are ADs have said, the virus speaks for itself.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.