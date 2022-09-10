N.C. Central pounds WSSU 41-0 in Durham on Saturday night

DURHAM — Winston-Salem State had few answers for the rain or for N.C. Central on Saturday night at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

The Eagles scored on their first three possessions and shut out the Rams for the first time since 1996, winning 41-0.

Led by quarterback Davius Richard, the Eagles scored on five of their first seven possessions. And the Eagles’ defense did the rest as they improved to 2-0. The Rams fell to 0-2 heading into CIAA play next week.

Three observations

Rain wasn’t going to stop the WSSU or N.C. Central fans, who, despite several downpours, braved the weather to attend the game. Because of the rain, there wasn’t much tailgating before or after, but they showed up to fill about half of the 10,000-seat stadium. There appeared to be more than 2,500 on the visitors’ side of the stadium. That’s one reason this series should continue between these old CIAA rivals, with nearly 4,000 watching a football game in a less than ideal conditions. 3. Through two games, it appears that WSSU’s offensive line is much improved over last season. The running game will likely carry this team, but it will need better quarterback play. Richard Latimer struggled and was replaced by freshman Jahmier Slade, a Greensboro Dudley grad. That was a big ask for Slade, to come into his first college game and try to lead an offense in a driving rain.

Injury derails Graves

Quarterback Dominique Graves missed Saturday’s game with a leg injury that happened in last week’s loss to Central State.

Coach Robert Massey said Graves has an injured left leg, but he didn't know the extent of the injury. Graves, who has already graduated and is taking classes as a graduate student, is using up his final year of eligibility.

“It doesn’t look good, but we’re hopeful,” Massey said before the game. “I hate it for him.”

Graves, on a scooter with his left leg secured, was on the sideline cheering on his teammates while in a walking boot.

Massey said he hopes Graves can come back at some point this season.

Stars

N.C. Central

QB Davius Richard 14 of 23 passing for 200 yards and one rushing touchdown

WR Devin Smith 4 catches for 87 yards

RB Latrell Collier 13 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns

RB J’Mari Taylor 16 carries for 65 yards and two touchdowns

CB Khalil Baker 4 tackles and one interception

LB Max U’Ren 5 tackles

WSSU

RB Asa Barnes 10 carries for 56 yards

S Deiontae Jones 10 tackles

LB Darius Robinson 8 tackles

CB Justin Fleming 6 tackles and one interception

Inside the numbers

Saturday’s game was the 46th time the Rams and Eagle have played. The Eagles now lead the series 24-22 and have won the past two….

In the first half, the Eagles had four possessions and scored on three of them to take the 20-0 halftime lead. Meanwhile, the Rams had the ball five times but failed to score in the first half….

The Eagles outgained the Rams 131-77 in yardage in the first half. The Rams’ best possession was their first one, when they went downfield easily thanks to the running of Asa Barnes, but quarterback Richard Latimer was rushed on a throw to the end zone and it was intercepted by Khalil Baker, a former star at East Forsyth….

WSSU’s two quarterbacks — Latimer and Slade — were a combined 4 for 9 passing for 16 yards and one interception in the first half….

N.C. Central is 2-0 for the first time since it moved to Division I in 2007....

What they’re saying

"When you are in situations like this, the conference season is what we have to now focus on," Coach Robert Massey of the Rams said. "We have to correct our mistakes. There are a lot of teams in this league who won eight games and that's still our goal."

"We can run the ball," Massey said. "We have to commit to it. We were consistent early on and then pulled away from it. It's no secret we have to play the young quarterback (Slade) so we are going to have to run the ball to protect him as he grows into the system."

"They out-hit us today and were more physical," said cornerback Deiontae Jones of the Rams. "We just couldn't get off the field as a defense when we needed to."

"We definitely could have played better and should have stopped the run a little bit more," said linebacker Max U'Ren of the Eagles.

“I coach hard anyway, so if I appear to be coaching a little harder, that’s just what I’m going to do,” Coach Robert Massey said of coaching against his alma mater. “But, yes, I want to win this game. I’d be lying if I told you I didn’t.”

"It's about being on that revenge tour now that we are getting to conference play," Jones said. "We know what we have to correct and we'll be in better shape now that we are going into our third game."

Next week

WSSU will start conference play with a game on Saturday at Elizabeth City State at noon.

N.C. Central will play at New Hampshire at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Scoring summary

WSSU;0;0;0;0;—;0

NC Central;13;7;14;7;—;41

N – Taylor 5 run (kick missed)

N – Collier 6 run (Olivo kick)

N – Richard 2 run (Olivo kick)

N – Taylor 7 run (Olivo kick)

N - Collier 1 run (Olivo kick)

N - Mosley 3 run (Olivo kick)

A – 3,731