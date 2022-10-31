N.C. State transfer Jaylon Gibson feeling comfortable in different shade of red at Winston-Salem State

Jaylon Gibson’s found his comfort zone. That’s not going to be good news for the CIAA this season.

Gibson, a 6-foot-10 transfer, looks around at his teammates at Winston-Salem State and smiles. “It’s been a lot of fun so far, and it just feels right being here,” he said.

What will make it difficult for other CIAA teams this season is that even though Gibson’s nearly 7-feet he plays all over the court. He’s not a back-to-the-basket post-up player as his versatility will come in handy for Coach Cleo Hill, Jr. in the guard-oriented Division II conference.

He’ll make his debut for the Rams on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum in an exhibition game against Wake Forest. That’s the same Wake Forest program he signed with coming out of high school. However, when Danny Manning was fired Gibson decided to reopen his recruitment and instead signed with N.C. State where he played for two seasons.

After last season with the Wolfpack he put himself in the transfer portal and waited.

As it turns out Lance Beckwith, an assistant with the Rams, coached Gibson in AAU and knew him pretty well. When Gibson and his mother made a call to WSSU the recruiting pitch started.

“I think he wanted something different and by that, I mean a smaller school,” Hill said about landing Gibson, who is from Zebulon and played at Grace Christian High School. “And the fact that he knew Coach Beckwith helped us.”

After Gibson, who is a junior, committed to WSSU via social media Hill and his coaching staff didn’t want to bring attention to it. In Division II the rules are slightly different in that transfers don’t actually sign a letter of intent so it’s not official until the first day of fall classes.

“We wanted to make sure we didn’t lose him to another school but his mom and Jaylon came to see us on a visit and loved what we had to offer,” Hill said.

As the Rams head into this season with a game against the Demon Deacons it won't be a new arena for him. Last season in the Demon Deacons blowout win over the Wolfpack Gibson had one of his best games playing 23 minutes and going 5 of 6 from the field and scoring 10 points with six rebounds.

“In my freshman year I think I had 11 rebounds at Joel,” Gibson said. “I like playing there so I’m looking forward to it.”

While several players for the Rams also experienced Joel Coliseum last season when they played the Demon Deacons in an exhibition game, another WSSU transfer has also played at Joel. Nate Springs, a 6-10 transfer from Kennesaw State, saw action when in a game the Demon Deacons won 92-61 last November.

Gibson’s comfort level with his teammates coincides with his comfort level on campus. Now that he’s a part of an HBCU he loves everything about it.

“Academic wise and how the students are so welcoming here has been great,” he said. “It’s been a couple of months now and I’m comfortable and as a team I think we are clicking pretty well.”

Beckwith says it took Gibson awhile to get used to what the coaches wanted but once he picked it up it’s been smooth sailing.

“He’s a very soft spoken kid but he’s got that quiet confidence and it’s been getting better and better,” Beckwith said. “He’s one of the guys that loves to do stuff in the community and works well with kids and does a great job. I just think as his comfort level grows he’s just going to get better.”

When he was with the Wolfpack his role was to go in, get some rebounds and play tough defense. He didn’t play a lot of minutes, but that will change this season.

“His role is different and he’ll have a lot more freedom,” Beckwith said. “He knows what we want to accomplish and that’s just going to help him.”

Last season he played in 29 games and started four times averaging 14 minutes a game for the Wolfpack. He averaged 2.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game and didn’t attempt a 3-pointer all season.

As he’s improved his shooting Gibson might get the chance to see what he can do from the outside.

“He can play inside and he can play outside,” Hill said. “He’s also a leader and is leading by example. We’re excited about how he’s progressed since he arrived, and like all the guys they are looking forward to the season starting.”