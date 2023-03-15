Social media can be a benefit, especially when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.

Nate Springs, a forward at Winston-Salem State who transferred this season from Kennesaw State, was able to see his friends on Instagram celebrate when the tournament pairings were announced on Sunday night.

Springs and his WSSU teammates were travelling back from Indiana (Pa.) from the Division II NCAA Tournament so Springs couldn’t watch the broadcast on CBS.

“They were live on Instagram and I saw where they got picked so it was cool to see,” Springs said.

The Owls, the winners of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament, will be in Greensboro on Friday in the NCAA Tournament as the 14th seed and will take on third-seeded Xavier at 12:40 p.m. It’s their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since moving to Division I.

Springs said he’s already lined up a ticket to Friday’s game thanks to his former teammates.

“I had three roommates when I was there and we are all still pretty close,” said Springs, a 6-foot-10 rising senior for the Rams. “We’ve stayed in touch, and I was so happy for Coach (Amir) Abdur-Rahim and the guys that they are going to the Big Dance.”

Springs said one of the reasons he left Kennesaw State was to find more playing time and he found it at WSSU. Even though he was hurt early this past season and had to undergo minor knee surgery, he played in 19 games and made his first start last Saturday in the 52-50 loss to Indiana (Pa.) in the first round of Atlantic Region play.

He’s already looking forward to next season where he should be more of a factor for the Rams and Coach Cleo Hill Jr. thanks to his outside shooting. He also found success in the post in the guard-oriented CIAA.

As for seeing his former teammates at the Greensboro Coliseum he’s looking forward to catching up with them.

Springs said one of his closest friends on the team is senior guard Armani Harris, who is from Brooklyn, and junior guards Kasen Jennings and Brandon Stroud are also friends. Stroud is fourth on the team in scoring at 9.4 points per game and he leads the Owls in rebounding at 6.5 per game.

The Owls, who come in with a 26-8 record, average 75 points per game while giving up 69 points a game.

Springs has seen a few of their games this season on TV.

“I think they can shock some people in the tournament,” Springs said. “They have all bought in to what coach wants and I don’t think anybody is expecting them to win.”

The Owls are actually the closest school proximity wise to Greensboro of all eight schools with it taking about five and half hours to drive from Kennesaw, Georgia.

Springs said the Owls have a lot of momentum heading into Friday’s game.

“They are going to play hard on both ends of the court and play with high energy,” Springs said. “They have a starting five that’s as good as anybody so it’s exciting that they are coming here.”

Springs said he has no hard feelings about leaving Kennesaw State and thought it was cool that his new school and his old school both made the NCAA tournament even if it was different divisions.

“Winning that CIAA championship (in Baltimore) and going to the NCAA’s was a great experience,” Springs said. “It’s an even bigger deal for my guys at Kennesaw because of TV and the exposure. I can’t wait to go see them play on Friday in person.”