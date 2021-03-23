Natrone Means heading back to North Carolina as an assistant football coach

Natrone Means, a former North Carolina star running back and former assistant coach at Winston-Salem State, is headed back to North Carolina.

Means has been added to Coach Mack Brown’s staff as an offensive analyst. He spent the last year at Fayetteville State as offensive coordinator but the school did not play football because of COVID-19.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Natrone to our coaching staff,” Brown said in a statement. “Obviously, he was a great player for us and in the NFL, so he understands this place. He’s been a well-regarded coach at various levels since he retired from the NFL. We think this is a great opportunity for him to grow as a coach and for him to help our pro-gram in a critical role.”

Means was the running backs coach for WSSU for six seasons and in his final season in 2019 he was the associate head coach to Robert Massey.

Means, 48, played for Brown at North Carolina in the early 1990’s and was a two-time first team All-ACC selection who rushed for 3,074 career yards and scored 34 touchdowns.

Means played seven seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 1993. He totaled 5,215 career rushing yards and scored 45 touchdowns.

In 2009, he was honored as a member of the San Diego Chargers’ 50th Anniversary Team and was a finalist in 2012 to be inducted into the San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame.

