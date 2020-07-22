Nazir Levine, a former offensive lineman at Winston-Salem State, has been watching carefully what college and high-school football season will look like this fall.
During a pandemic the decisions are made on an hour-to-hour basis, and Levine, 31, realizes that. He also knows that the structure of football gives teenagers a sense of belonging.
Levine, who is a financial advisor based in Greensboro but has clients all through the Triad, can’t help but think back to the fall of 2007 when he arrived at WSSU from Rocky Mount with a couple of suitcases that contained all of his belongings.
“My mother had passed away that spring, and so I had no place to live so I was basically homeless when I showed up at Winston-Salem State,” said Levine, who played for the Rams from 2007 through 2009 but was injured in 2010 and didn’t play in his final season. “I can’t stress how much that the degree that I earned through a football scholarship has meant to my life.”
Thanks to his life experiences where his mother also served jail time and he and his siblings were in foster care for a while, Levine isn’t shy about voicing opinions or talking with the youth of today. He’s had talks with football players at his alma mater, Rocky Mount High School, and also at a few schools in the Triad before the pandemic hit.
A sense of purpose
One thing Levine worries about is athletes losing that sense of belonging that comes with being a part of a team or a program.
The good news for WSSU, according to Levine, is that the students will report to campus on Aug. 17 meaning the football team will be together all in one place. It will be strange that the team won’t be practicing or playing games because of the pandemic, but Levine said keeping some sort of structure will be important.
Levine said what made his experience at WSSU so good was he took advantage of being a student venturing away from the football program when he needed to.
“Sure, I had the NFL dream like a lot of us but that wasn’t going to happen so I made sure to focus on my classes, try different things and just be more than a football player,” said Levine, who is 6-foot-4 and about 220 pounds, down from the 290 pounds he played at during his time at WSSU.
Levine, who graduated in 2011, says Kermit Blount, who was the head coach for the Rams during that time, as well as Kevin Downing (an assistant coach) helped recruit him from Rocky Mount.
Levine, who was on the Dean's List and was a double major in finance and business administration, says he built his business from scratch because his horizons were expanded at WSSU.
“I think the main thing that helped me was I maximized my college experience,” Levine said. “And I tell kids all the time is that when you come there to play on scholarship you are there to play football but you have to maximize the entire experience.”
Football and life
He built his business thanks to the hard work and the goal-oriented process he learned from football.
“I’m a wealth advisor and I also sell insurance but I also do annuities and retirement planning so I take care of a lot of avenues,” Levine said.
While at WSSU Levine was serious about football but he also knew what the degree would mean to him.
“You have to take advantage of career services, you have to take advantage of internships, you have to take advantage of everything that is offered,” Levine said about his life as a college athlete. “If you are there to just be a regular student you will short-change yourself. If you are there to just be a football player you will come up short.”
Levine also said he's grateful for the guidance he got while in Rocky Mount, but it was through football that he stayed on the right path.
“My head coach B.W. Holt in high school and my offensive line coach, Chad Smith, were able to instill discipline and structure that I have carried through my whole life,” Levine said. “And I needed it to reach my potential in college and as a man later on.”
Football means many things to many people, entertainment for some, a livelihood for others. But for Levine, the sport helped him reach his potential and he wants to share that with others.
“That’s why I speak to a lot of high school kids as well because that’s where I received the structure I needed and it was with football,” Levine said. “It was a disciplined structure that I needed as an adolescent teen that really took my life that kept me on the right path.”
Levine says it’s a crucial time in the lives of many teenagers who play high school and college football. He’s hoping for the best.
“I just hope these kids will not slip through the cracks during this time in our society,” Levine said. “It’s definitely going to hurt a lot of kids who have limited resources who may come from marginalized communities, so I hope the colleges, and in some cases the high schools, are taking notice of this strange time during this pandemic.”
