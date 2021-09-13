NC Central and WSSU to renew one of the best HBCU rivalries

It’s one of the best HBCU rivalries around.

The Winston-Salem State and N.C. Central football programs evoke a lot of memories because each school used to compete at a high level in the CIAA.

Those CIAA battles are long gone, but that doesn’t mean the rivalry is dead.

“There’s no question it’s one of the best rivalries,” said WSSU defensive coordinator Marvin Bohannon Jr., who as a hard-hitting safety played for the Rams against the Eagles the last time the schools met in 2010.

The Rams won that game, 34-27, in Connell Maynor’s first season as head coach in Winston-Salem. Kameron Smith, now WSSU's quarterbacks coach, made his first career start as a transfer from Navy and would become the all-time leading passer in school history over the next three seasons, guiding the the Rams to the Division II championship game as a senior in 2012.

The teams' meeting at 6 p.m. Saturday in Durham will come in a long overdue game.

Thanks in part to the friendship of WSSU athletics director Etienne Thomas and N.C. Central AD Ingrid Wicker McCree, this game is taking place. The Rams, who lost their opener at Catawba on Saturday night, will get $60,000 for making the short trip to Durham, where they'll also play next season.