No. 13 Virginia Union outlasts Winston-Salem State 70-67 in overtime

A preview of the CIAA championship game?

That might have been the case on Saturday afternoon when 13th-ranked Virginia Union came to the Gaines Center to play Winston-Salem State.

The two most historic CIAA programs in the long history of the league were on display and the game didn’t disappoint. The Panthers and Rams have combined to win 29 CIAA championships.

The Rams fell short 70-67 in overtime to the Panthers as the Rams had their 21-game home win streak snapped.

The two best defensive teams in the league went at each other hard. They’re also the best rebounding teams in the league.

The Rams fell to 9-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference and had their eight game win streak snapped.

In the overtime the Rams’ inability to rebound on missed free throws by the Panthers cost them dearly. Raemaad Wright made two free throws with 7.4 seconds left in overtime to secure it.

Samage Teel had a clean look at 3-point attempt but it was an air ball and the Panthers snuck out of the Gaines Center with the win.

The Panthers (10-1, 1-0) won their fifth in a row and will likely move up in the polls next week.

The Rams lost to the Panthers three times last season including 71-59 in the CIAA semifinals that ended the Rams’ season.

Robert Osborne led the way for the Panthers with 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Wright and Keleaf Tate each had 14 points.

Jaylon Gibson led the Rams with 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists and Teel added 15 points and two assists. Jon Hicklin, who battled foul trouble in the second half, had 10 points while Jaylen Alston and Isaac Parson each had nine points.

In the first half the Rams did a nice job of getting the ball in the middle of the 2-3 tight zone that the Panthers have been known for under Coach Jay Butler. What the zone does is lull shooters into attempting long shots and the Rams were just 1 of 7 on 3-point attempts in the first half.

With six seconds left in the half the Rams worked it inside to Gibson who made a short baby hook shot for a 35-28 lead at the break.

One of the key matchups was Osborne, who averages 17 points and a league-leading six rebounds a game, against Alston. Both are left-handed and guarded each other when the Rams were on defense and in the first half Osborne got into foul trouble with two and had to sit for a long stretch but he still managed 10 points at the break.

Also taking his turn on Osborne was DyQuavis Wilkins who did a solid job in the second half.

With WSSU students were on Christmas break, about 900 fans come out to the Gaines Center.

Chris Paul graduation a big deal

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. said there’s no doubt the graduation ceremony on Friday morning that featured Chris Paul getting his diploma was a big shot in the arm for WSSU.

“He’s one of the biggest, brightest stars in the NBA and has been for a long time,” Hill said about the 37-year-old Paul, who is a Winston-Salem native who played two seasons at Wake Forest before going to the NBA. “He’s from here and the fact that he came into town to get that degree it’s just great.”

Hill joked he’s looked through the NCAA manual about eligibility with Paul only competing two years at Wake Forest.

“I guess he could play for us if he gave all his money he’s made from the NBA back,” Hill said laughing.

WSSU women lose at home

Virginia Union outscored Winston-Salem State 22-15 in the fourth quarter and held off the Rams, 68-60 in the first game of the doubleheader.

Ny Langley dominated for the Panthers (6-4, 1-0 CIAA) with 34 points, 16 rebounds and three steals. She went 12 of 15 from the free-throw line. Taniah Johnson came off the bench to score 15 points.

The Rams (5-4, 1-1 CIAA) lost for the first time at home this season.

Amaya Tucker led the way for the Rams with 17 points but was just 6 of 16 shooting and Jainaya Jones chipped in with 11 points. Kendra Ross added 10 points and three rebounds as the Rams had 22 turnovers and were outrebounded 42-33.