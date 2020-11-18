No spectators will be allowed in Gaines Center for WSSU basketball games

The historic Gaines Center with no spectators for basketball games this season at Winston-Salem State will be a strange sight.
But that’s the reality as WSSU continues to prepare for some sort of a season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The old building that opened in 1978 that still has no air-conditioning sits right in the middle of campus and is one of the toughest places to play in the CIAA. But that’s only when the students turn out in full force and around 3,000 usually cram into the arena that is named for the legendary Clarence “Big House” Gaines.
What makes such a great atmosphere is the Red Sea of Sound bouncing its sound off the walls making it impossible to hear the person next to you.
All of that will be missing thanks to the global pandemic that is not showing any signs of slowing down.
“We will have no fans,” said Etienne Thomas, who is WSSU’s athletics director. “And that will be hard, but when you look at the numbers (of cases) and how this virus isn’t slowing down it’s the only way to go.”
Thomas said the entire CIAA basketball season will have no fans at games. She said some will allow parents of players into the games.
“Right now, we aren’t even allowing parents in, but what we want to do is make the fan experience work in a virtual way,” Thomas said.
Both the women’s and men’s teams at WSSU have a couple of non-conference games scheduled but the school hasn’t released a schedule because of the uncertainty.
Thomas said both teams are scheduled to play at Virginia Union on Jan. 9 in their CIAA openers.
“That’s when the CIAA schedule begins,” Thomas said about the early-January start.
Clyde Doughty, Bowie State's athletics director and president of the CIAA Athletics Directors Association, said it’s a safety issue and it’s what the science of the virus is dictating as to why there will be no spectators allowed at games this season.
“We have done so much just to be able to play these games and get them on the schedule and to play them in a safe manor,” Doughty said. “The science and the data points in this direction so not having fans at the games will be strange especially since a lot of the schools have small gyms.
“If we allowed fans in we just aren’t equipped to monitor the social distancing and everything it takes to keep folks apart. It just doesn’t make sense to take the chance of having fans at our games.”
Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the WSSU men will be trying to repeat as conference champions. It was 20 years ago that Coach Rick Duckett and the Rams repeated as CIAA champs in 1999 and 2000.
Hill said just after the WSSU men’s team started practicing he didn’t want to think about playing games at the Gaines Center without fans. Last season he made sure to talk about the support from the students that made the Gaines Center such a great place to play. In several games last season fans were turned away at the door because the Gaines Center was full.
“I don’t want to think about it,” Hill said earlier this month. “I guess we got a sample of watching what basketball looks like in the NBA bubble with limited or no fans. The NBA did a great job with the atmosphere. We just have to see how it goes.”
The Rams don’t have an official schedule yet. Hill said earlier this month that he hoped to play a few games in December before conference play was set to begin in January.
Steve Joyner Sr., who is the athletics director and legendary basketball coach for the Johnson C. Smith men’s team, says all of the coaches at his school will be wearing masks during games.
“That’s the plan,” said Joyner, a Winston-Salem native who is in the CIAA Hall of Fame who has a record of 572-374 in 33 years with three CIAA titles.
Joyner says it’s certainly going to be a strange season where everything is in play.
“We’re not sure how all of this is going to play out,” Joyner said. “As you can see all over the country this thing is changing our way of life. There are a lot of unknowns that we probably haven’t even thought about yet.”
L’Tona Lamonte, the women’s coach at WSSU, said she’s preparing her team to play in front of no fans. It’s something that’s been talked about already.
“It will be different without fans but I think with how the numbers have been going it’s the only way to stay safe,” Lamonte said. “It will feel strange but from what we’ve seen in other sports the games are being played so that’s a plus.”
Lamonte said the goal is to create a bubble for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Students are taking exams this week and will be done for the semester next week.
The spring semester doesn’t start until February of 2021 so this will give both teams a chance to stay COVID-19 free with plenty of testing scheduled. Since practice began both the men’s and women’s team have been getting tested three times a week for COVID-19.
“It will be our own bubble and I will say that John Lavender (the head athletics trainer) and his staff is doing a great job in setting up our protocols and making sure everything is going smooth," Lamonte said.
Cases at WSSU have been relatively low, according to the campus’ COVID-19 dashboard. Since August when in-person classes started at WSSU there have been just 115 confirmed cases between students and employees.
That’s a far cry from the recent COVID-19 surge in Forsyth County. As of Tuesday the county reached a record-high of hospitalizations from COVID-19 with 1,501, and there have been 13 deaths over the last four days, according to DHHS.
“Our dashboard is accurate and we’ve been doing a good job on our campus,” Thomas said.
