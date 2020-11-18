No spectators will be allowed in Gaines Center for WSSU basketball games

Hill said just after the WSSU men’s team started practicing he didn’t want to think about playing games at the Gaines Center without fans. Last season he made sure to talk about the support from the students that made the Gaines Center such a great place to play. In several games last season fans were turned away at the door because the Gaines Center was full.

“I don’t want to think about it,” Hill said earlier this month. “I guess we got a sample of watching what basketball looks like in the NBA bubble with limited or no fans. The NBA did a great job with the atmosphere. We just have to see how it goes.”

The Rams don’t have an official schedule yet. Hill said earlier this month that he hoped to play a few games in December before conference play was set to begin in January.

Steve Joyner Sr., who is the athletics director and legendary basketball coach for the Johnson C. Smith men’s team, says all of the coaches at his school will be wearing masks during games.

“That’s the plan,” said Joyner, a Winston-Salem native who is in the CIAA Hall of Fame who has a record of 572-374 in 33 years with three CIAA titles.

Joyner says it’s certainly going to be a strange season where everything is in play.