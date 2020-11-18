 Skip to main content
No spectators will be allowed in Gaines Center for WSSU basketball games
No spectators will be allowed in Gaines Center for WSSU basketball games

Winston-Salem State Piedmont International Mens Basketball

WSSU students wait in line at the Gaines Center two years ago for a game with Piedmont International. Students were turned away at most games last season because the Gaines Center filled up on most nights.

The historic Gaines Center with no spectators for basketball games this season at Winston-Salem State will be a strange sight.

But that’s the reality as WSSU continues to prepare for some sort of a season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The old building that opened in 1978 that still has no air-conditioning sits right in the middle of campus and is one of the toughest places to play in the CIAA. But that’s only when the students turn out in full force and around 3,000 usually cram into the arena that is named for the legendary Clarence “Big House” Gaines.

What makes such a great atmosphere is the Red Sea of Sound bouncing its sound off the walls making it impossible to hear the person next to you.

All of that will be missing thanks to the global pandemic that is not showing any signs of slowing down.

“We will have no fans,” said Etienne Thomas, who is WSSU’s athletics director. “And that will be hard, but when you look at the numbers (of cases) and how this virus isn’t slowing down it’s the only way to go.”

Thomas said the entire CIAA basketball season will have no fans at games. She said some will allow parents of players into the games.

Winston-Salem State Piedmont International Mens Basketball

Winston-Salem State students flocked to the Gaines Center in recent years. They won't get that chance this season.

“Right now, we aren’t even allowing parents in, but what we want to do is make the fan experience work in a virtual way,” Thomas said.

Both the women’s and men’s teams at WSSU have a couple of non-conference games scheduled but the school hasn’t released a schedule because of the uncertainty.

Thomas said both teams are scheduled to play at Virginia Union on Jan. 9 in their CIAA openers.

“That’s when the CIAA schedule begins,” Thomas said about the early-January start.

Clyde Doughty, Bowie State's athletics director and president of the CIAA Athletics Directors Association, said it’s a safety issue and it’s what the science of the virus is dictating as to why there will be no spectators allowed at games this season.

“We have done so much just to be able to play these games and get them on the schedule and to play them in a safe manor,” Doughty said. “The science and the data points in this direction so not having fans at the games will be strange especially since a lot of the schools have small gyms.

“If we allowed fans in we just aren’t equipped to monitor the social distancing and everything it takes to keep folks apart. It just doesn’t make sense to take the chance of having fans at our games.”

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the WSSU men will be trying to repeat as conference champions. It was 20 years ago that Coach Rick Duckett and the Rams repeated as CIAA champs in 1999 and 2000.

Hill said just after the WSSU men’s team started practicing he didn’t want to think about playing games at the Gaines Center without fans. Last season he made sure to talk about the support from the students that made the Gaines Center such a great place to play. In several games last season fans were turned away at the door because the Gaines Center was full.

20170131w_spt_wssuhoops

Robert Colon, who graduated last season after helping the Rams to the CIAA championship, shoots in front of a full house at the Gaines Center.

“I don’t want to think about it,” Hill said earlier this month. “I guess we got a sample of watching what basketball looks like in the NBA bubble with limited or no fans. The NBA did a great job with the atmosphere. We just have to see how it goes.”

The Rams don’t have an official schedule yet. Hill said earlier this month that he hoped to play a few games in December before conference play was set to begin in January.

Steve Joyner Sr., who is the athletics director and legendary basketball coach for the Johnson C. Smith men’s team, says all of the coaches at his school will be wearing masks during games.

“That’s the plan,” said Joyner, a Winston-Salem native who is in the CIAA Hall of Fame who has a record of 572-374 in 33 years with three CIAA titles.

Joyner says it’s certainly going to be a strange season where everything is in play.

“We’re not sure how all of this is going to play out,” Joyner said. “As you can see all over the country this thing is changing our way of life. There are a lot of unknowns that we probably haven’t even thought about yet.”

L’Tona Lamonte, the women’s coach at WSSU, said she’s preparing her team to play in front of no fans. It’s something that’s been talked about already.

“It will be different without fans but I think with how the numbers have been going it’s the only way to stay safe,” Lamonte said. “It will feel strange but from what we’ve seen in other sports the games are being played so that’s a plus.”

Lamonte said the goal is to create a bubble for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Students are taking exams this week and will be done for the semester next week. 

The spring semester doesn’t start until February of 2021 so this will give both teams a chance to stay COVID-19 free with plenty of testing scheduled. Since practice began both the men’s and women’s team have been getting tested three times a week for COVID-19.

“It will be our own bubble and I will say that John Lavender (the head athletics trainer) and his staff is doing a great job in setting up our protocols and making sure everything is going smooth," Lamonte said.

Cases at WSSU have been relatively low, according to the campus’ COVID-19 dashboard. Since August when in-person classes started at WSSU there have been just 115 confirmed cases between students and employees.

That’s a far cry from the recent COVID-19 surge in Forsyth County. As of Tuesday the county reached a record-high of hospitalizations from COVID-19 with 1,501, and there have been 13 deaths over the last four days, according to DHHS.

“Our dashboard is accurate and we’ve been doing a good job on our campus,” Thomas said.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

What about the CIAA tournaments?

The CIAA Tournament, the crown jewel of the conference, will still be played in Baltimore but it won’t be full tournaments.

The women’s and men’s tournament semifinals and championship games are scheduled for Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore Feb. 25-27. The semifinals will be that Thursday with the championship games on that Saturday.

Clyde Doughty, Bowie State's athletics director and president of the CIAA Athletics Directors Association, said the semifinalists in each tournament will be the only schools travelling to Baltimore.

“The earlier games in the tournament will be played on campus sites at the higher seeds,” Doughty said. “So we will still plan on having the tournament, but not as it’s been in the past with all of it being played in one city.”

The conference concluded a long run in Charlotte last February with Baltimore agreeing to a three-year contract to play host to the tournament starting with this season.

Doughty could not say if fans would be able to attend the semifinals and championship games in Baltimore. The good news is those games will likely be televised.

The winners of the two tournaments earn automatic bids to the NCAA Division II tournaments, but it's not known if those tournaments will be played.

The CIAA schools also have sent numerous teams to the Division II tournaments in men’s and women’s, but Doughty does not know the status of the Division II tournament. In Division I, the entire tournament with 68 schools will be moved to one site in Indianapolis.

“We just don’t know yet with what will happen to the Division II tournament,” Doughty said.

As for the regular-season games, schools playing within their own division will not play women’s-men’s doubleheaders like in past seasons. The games will be played opposite each other at the schools.

When WSSU’s men play at Fayetteville State, for example, the women’s game will be played at the Gaines Center.

The games against Northern and Southern Division opponents will be doubleheaders, but there will be about an hour between the women’s and men’s games.

                                  -John Dell

Livestreams will be key to see the games

There is no fat TV contract where CIAA fans can sit around and watch regular-season games. That means individual schools livestream feeds will need to be in good, working shape.

That will be a challenge in the Division II conference because not all livestreams are set up the same and each campus is wired differently. Each campus varies as to what it can do as it tries to bring the live games into focus.

“We’ve already addressed this in meetings and we want to make sure our fans and alumni can see the games when we are playing at home,” said Etienne Thomas, the athletics director at Winston-Salem State.

The challenge with the livestream is having enough Wifi, and the Gaines Center isn’t exactly a modern structure. It was built in the late 1970’s and needs plenty of improvements.

For this season, however, it will need a clean livestream feed so fans can see the defending CIAA champion men’s team as well as the women’s team, which should contend for the Southern Division title.

“That’s going to be important as we work on some creative ways to engage our fans and alumni while not being able to have them in the building,” Thomas said. “We want our fan experience to by dynamic so we are figuring out ways to make that happen.”

Thomas said she hopes that there will be a chat room for the livestream feed so fans can talk back and forth while games are going on.

                                       -John Dell

                          

