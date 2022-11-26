Nothing is going to slow down Jada Douthit, a deaf basketball player at Winston-Salem State

The noise at the Gaines Center usually leaves a mark.

There’s the thumping bass of the Red Sea of Sound belting out “Get Up.” There’s the maximum octave level of the disc jockey’s music that blares when the band needs a break, accompanied by the crowd noise.

When you cram about 2,700 fans into the building with no air conditioning that the legendary Big House Gaines built in the late 1970s, it’s as if it is breathing on game days. The place gets so loud it’s a wonder there’s any paint left on the walls by the end of basketball season.

“I can feel it, but I can’t hear most of it because there’s so much sound going on,” said freshman walk-on guard Jada Douthit who has been deaf since birth but is undeterred in achieving her goals. “I could feel what was going on with the band playing and the fans and cheerleaders stomping their feet.”

Douthit, who wears cochlear implants to help her hear some sounds, isn’t trying to make a statement by playing Division II basketball. To her, playing basketball has been a way of life for as long as she can remember.

“This is just normal to me,” Douthit said. “My parents taught me to just be humble and roll with everything.”

She’s rolling with college life very well so far and loves being at an HBCU, meeting new friends, and also getting a chance to continue to play basketball.

In her debut, when the Rams beat North Greenville 72-49 last week, no one seemed to notice that she was receiving instructions from coaches and teammates through hand signals.

“Coaches usually hold up one or two fingers to let me know the play and they use signs with colors on them so we know what we should be doing,” Douthit said. “It really isn’t that complicated.”

Douthit, who graduated from Heritage High School in Wake Forest with a 3.9 grade point average, said she sometimes can hear the whistle when the referees stop the action. What surprised her, however, was how large the crowd was for a women’s game last week.

Usually, the women and men play doubleheaders when they’re facing CIAA opponents, but with only the women playing on this night, the lines to get into the Gaines Center were long. With around 4,500 students on campus, finding a seat at the basketball is not easy.

“I just love the environment and the crowd was into the game the whole time,” Douthit said.

Parents allowed her to try everything

Despite Douthit’s handicap, her parents, Shameka and Patrick, never held her back from trying anything while she was growing up. Her father, a renowned rapper and music producer known as “The 9th Wonder” is a Winston-Salem native who is an adjunct professor of music at Duke and Wake Forest. His production company has worked with artists such as Al Green and Curtis Mayfield.

Patrick, who was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in 2019, is a graduate of Glenn High School where he played basketball. Patrick’s mother, Patricia, is a retired elementary school teacher who worked a lot of her years at Union Cross Elementary School.

Jada said her father’s love of music was passed down to her.

“I like music a lot and it’s because of him and he taught me a lot about it,” Douthit said.

As for following in her father’s footsteps into music, Patrick said: “She really likes music but she loves basketball.”

Since Jada was a little girl her parents never let her believe she was different.

“She never passed the original hearing test,” Shameka said, referring to a moment shortly after she was born. “….She’s always had a hearing loss but there was a time when it was progressed and because of that she wore hearing aids for years. Her hearing then dropped some so the cochlear implants were the better fit.”

Patrick said there’s only been a couple of times in her daughter’s life where she felt sorry for herself because of being deaf.

“It happened once in elementary school and maybe once when she was a teenager but she’s never allowed her hearing loss to define her,” Patrick said. “She’s overcome it all and she’s so smart in school and always been that way.”

Jada did everything any other children would do, including playing a lot of basketball. She was good enough to average 11 points a game as a guard in her senior season at Heritage. After graduating with honors, she narrowed her choices to Hampton or WSSU.

She ultimately decided on WSSU because a lot of her family lives in Winston-Salem, and notes that the atmosphere around campus has been great and she’s adjusted well to college life and being away from home for the first time. And grandma isn’t that far away.

“My main goal was to go to an HBCU and I thought about Hampton but Winston is a little closer to home so I choose here,” Douthit said. “It’s honestly such a joy to still be playing basketball and I love being on this team.”

Shameka Douthit said her daughter found the ideal situation at WSSU.

“She could have gone to Gallaudet and they asked about her because they have a women’s team up there,” Shameka said, referring to the Washington, D.C., college that is for the deaf and hearing impaired. “She didn’t want to be only in the deaf community and she wanted an HBCU and my husband’s family is from here so grandma’s down the street. We know she’ll be eating well and can get to grandma’s house easily.”

Shameka Douthit also said it’s been rather amazing how far her daughter has come because there were some scares along the way.

“With this hearing loss early on in life, the doctors said her speech will likely be delayed, but the reality was she never was delayed in her development at all other than her hearing,” she said. “One time we went to a doctor when she was around 2 years old and he said it will be a long time before she says ‘mama’ and ‘daddy,’ and my husband and I looked at each other and said ‘Well, she started saying that about four weeks ago.’’”

Patrick said his mom and dad, who are 80 and 81-years-old, being in Winston-Salem is a big benefit.

“She likes having family close by and I think that’s made her transition from high school to college go a lot smoother,” Patrick said. “She really wanted a small HBCU and she loves everything about it. It’s been a great fit.”

Adjustment away from basketball

While it’s been a smooth transition with the basketball team, it took a while for Douthit to adjust around campus. Navigating her classes and making sure she was in the right place took a little time. She is allowed preferential seating in her classes so she can be close to her professors to better understand them.

“And some teachers will wear a talking device where it will go right to her Cochlear (implants) which is like a microphone straight to her ear piece.” Shameka Douthit said.

Jada Douthit wants to major in sports management, but will need to finish 40 hours before declaring the direction she wants to go in that major. She said that her classes have all gone well so far, and she’s getting all A’s, but part of that is because of the advanced high school classes she took.

“I sit front and center most of the time so I can read my teacher’s lips,” Douthit said.

With social settings other than basketball, a lot of her friends away from the team make sure to talk with her face to face. She said it’s harder in the crowded cafeteria, but she has made it all work.

“I’m proud of the way I can communicate, so it’s not that big a deal to me,” she said.

Communicating is key on the court

Coach L’Tona Lamonte raves about Douthit’s smarts when it comes to basketball because she’s always asking questions.

Lamonte said they do make adjustments in practice such as standing directly in front of her so she can fully understand what’s needed for certain plays.

“She’s very good at reading lips and that helps her so much,” Lamonte said. “Now with this environment (at the Gaines Center) we have the color coded cards and the hand signals during games but she’s probably my smartest player and she asks 1,000 questions of why we do this or that and that’s great.”

Before the game last week her mom was a little worried about the ear-splitting noise at the Gaines Center. She tried her best to explain what her daughter would face as the game started.

“She’s going to hear everything, but that will amount to hearing nothing because everything will be amplified,” Shameka said as she sat near midcourt about 20 rows up from the floor. “It’s loud in here, but she has to rely on herself a lot when she’s in a place like this where the sounds are everywhere and she’s good at that.”

An inspiration without even knowing it

It wasn’t hard to see how popular Douthit is with her teammates than after she scored her first basket as a college player. With the Rams leading by 25 Douthit got to play the last five minutes of the blowout win. At one point, Lamonte called a play for Douthit to get the ball near the top of the key and then drive to the basket. She took the pass, then drove by her defender and scooped in a layup.

“At first I was kind of shocked that I scored but then I was just really proud of myself,” Douthit said.

In her recruiting information on a high-school website, Douthit wrote: “Basketball is something I love. I hope to be very successful in this sport and use my platform to inspire others. I set goals for myself to become great. I see myself as a good teammate that unselfishly shares the ball while showing great court vision.”

She’s been a great teammate and more, according to Taniah Wilkins, a sophomore forward.

“I really love Jada and a lot of people who don’t really know us have no idea that even though Jada has that deficit, we have ways to help her,” Wilkins said. “We have hand signs that help her out, but we just want to make sure she knows we have her back at all times.”

Wilkins said most of the student body has no idea that Douthit is deaf.

“To me, I feel like it’s crazy that somebody can come in and play with us like this and she doesn’t miss a beat,” Wilkins said. “She’s just come in here and added to our team in a big way. She’s just so secure in herself that’s rather amazing.”

There have never been limitations

While many are amazed at how Douthit deals with her new surroundings at WSSU, it’s not a surprise to her mother.

“It’s really amazing, but to us it’s sort of always been that way and she just continues to go through life and has been successful,” Shameka Douthit said.

Her daughter has maintained a positive attitude because she and her father never expressed negativity about what she couldn’t do.

“We never told her she was different in a negative light and we just told her you can do anything you want and it doesn’t matter that you have hearing loss,” she said. “She’s just never used that as a crutch. And that’s been the driving force so she doesn’t make that an excuse.”

When Jada Douthit was asked if she’s an inspiration for overcoming so much, she shrugs and smiles. “I just have never placed limitations on myself, and I guess that’s the message anybody can take to heart,” she said.

Andrew Mitchell, an assistant coach with the Rams, has been pleased at how fast Douthit has picked up the offensive and defensive systems the coaches have installed.

“To have a person like her around who is always focused is big,” Mitchell said. “She’s always thinking about her teammates and is a smart individual. It’s not easy to do what she’s doing to be hearing impaired and still be able to pick up plays and read offenses and defenses, but she’s doing it.”

Mitchell agreed that Douthit’s impact on the team is far greater than just basketball.

“The thing about it is she’s so humble and has accepted her role,” Mitchell said. “When God has something for you, then it’s your time, and God has something special for her.”