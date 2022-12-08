Pete Richardson, a former head coach at WSSU and Southern University, headed to Black College Football Hall of Fame

Pete Richardson, who won a combined eight conference championships as the head football coach at Winston-Salem State and Southern University, is heading to the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Richardson, 76, is one of eighth people who make up the 2023 class for the hall of fame, which started in 2009.

Richardson won three CIAA titles for the Rams from 1988 through 1992 where he was an impressive 41-14-1. He then went to Southern University where he won five SWAC titles in 17 years and four black college national championships.

In his 22 years at WSSU and Southern he went 175-86-1 and last year Southern named its football field after Richardson.

Richardson, a native of Youngstown, Ohio, played at Dayton and went on to play three years in the NFL as a defensive back for the Buffalo Bills. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the Bills in 1968, and for his career had eighth interceptions and five fumble recoveries in 39 games.

He was also inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2012. Richardson is retired from coaching and he and his wife Lillian, reside in Baton Rouge, La.

Several of his players at WSSU and Southern went on to play in the NFL.

One of his WSSU players, running back Richard Huntley, was a finalist but did not make this year’s class. Huntley, who rushed for more than 6,200 yards in his four seasons with the Rams, has been a finalist for the last four years.

The others in the class are Leslie Frazier (Alcorn State University), Henry “Killer” Lawrence (Florida A&M University), Albert Lewis (Grambling State University), Jim Marsalis (Tennessee State University), Tyrone McGriff (Florida A&M University), Elijah Pitts (Philander Smith College) and Johnnie Walton (Elizabeth City State University).

The newest class will be recognized at the HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans on February 25, 2023, and honored during the 14th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in June in Atlanta.

“This Class is another representation of the immense football talent that has played at historically black colleges and universities,” said co-founder of the Hall of Fame and a 2011 inductee, Doug Williams. “Several of these players were college All-Americans, high NFL draft picks and Pro Bowlers.”

Votes were tallied from the 11-member selection committee, comprised of prominent journalists, commentators, historians, as well as former NFL general managers and executives.