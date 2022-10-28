Quarterback Bryce Jackson rises from fourth string to starter in freshman season at WSSU

The pain freshman quarterback Bryce Jackson of Winston-Salem State was feeling three weeks ago in the game against Livingstone was indescribable.

He had played the most he had ever played in college and in the fourth quarter of the loss to the Blue Bears he cramped up. It wasn’t an isolated pain, either.

“It was a full body cramp,” Jackson said with a slight smile. “I’ve never felt something like that. When I was in high school I would maybe get a cramp in my leg or something but nothing like this. I couldn’t move so it was not fun at all.”

The pain has subsided for Jackson since that loss to Livingstone. The other pain of losing has also subsided for the Rams’ fans thanks to Jackson’s elevated play in the last two games. Wins over Shaw and St. Aug’s came about because Jackson has grabbed the starting position and hasn’t looked back.

Coming out of preseason camp and into the opener Jackson was fourth string behind Dominique Graves, Richard Latimer and fellow freshman Jahmier Slade. Injuries to Graves and ineffective play from Latimer and Slade opened the door for Jackson.

“It’s more mental than anything but it’s about reading defenses and just playing at a faster speed,” Jackson said about his transition.

At 6-feet and 185 pounds, Jackson, who is from Winterville and is a graduate of D.H. Conley, was 11 of 14 passing for 228 yards and two touchdowns in the 41-14 win over St. Aug’s last week.

The most important statistic is he didn’t have a turnover for the second straight game.

“His arm strength and his athleticism,” Coach Robert Massey of the Rams said about what separates Jackson from the other quarterbacks on the roster. “He has the ability to make plays and we’re happy with where he’s headed.”

Massey said establishing the starter at a key position like quarterback is a big deal.

“It’s important to have that clear starter now and Bryce’s temperament and his excitement for the game is what we love about him,” Massey said.

It’s taken Jackson some time to work with offensive coordinator Kameron Smith but they are on the same page now.

“He’s in my ear every day in practice and he’s just trying to get me more acclimated to everything,” Jackson said about Smith, the all-time leading passer in WSSU history who is in his second season as coordinator.

Massey said he felt bad that Jackson suffered such a bad body cramp in the Livingstone game. But that was Jackson’s first time playing a lot in a college game.

“It wasn’t about being out of shape, but part of it is this is your first game and he’s so excited he got up after that first, first down and he chest bumped a teammate,” Massey said. “I had to grab him and say ‘you aren’t in high school anymore, this is college.’”

The Rams amassed nearly 500 yards of offense last weekend, which was a season best. That confidence should carry over into the final two regular-season games which are both on Bill Hayes Field at Bowman Gray Stadium starting with Saturday’s game against Johnson C. Smith.

Offensive lineman Jalen Dickerson, a graduate transfer from Wheeling University in West Virginia, says he’s impressed with the poise that Jackson has shown.

“I think it’s him just realizing what’s going on in the program and at any given time it’s anybody’s moment,” Dickerson said. “He’s just playing ball and at the end of the day it’s just a kid’s game and he’s sticking to his keys and not trying to do too much.”

Part of what Massey loves about Jackson is how much of an athlete Jackson is. If WSSU still had a baseball program Jackson would be playing that sport in the spring.

Jackson’s older brother, Camden, plays on the baseball team for the Aggies and is a centerfielder.

“We’re a baseball family,” Jackson said.

As the Rams try to win three in a row and their 21st straight in the long history with Johnson C. Smith Jackson likes what he sees.

“We’re getting a lot more confidence here toward the end of the season,” Jackson said. “We are executing a little more and have fewer turnovers.”

Jackson said he is still a big baseball fan and with the World Series starting on Friday night with the Phillies against the Astros he offered a prediction.

“I’m going with my guy Bryce Harper and the Phillies,” Jackson said.