Rajah Caruth, a freshman at WSSU, wins his first Late Model stock car race on Saturday night

Rajah Caruth, a freshman at Winston-Salem State who is from Washington, D.C., won his first Late Model race on Saturday night at Greenville-Pickens Speedway.
Caruth, 18, and his Rev Racing teammates, all had good nights at the historic track. Gracie Trotter finished fourth and Isabella Robusto finished sixth from the Rev Racing team.
Caruth, who lives in Concord near the Rev Racing shop, does most of his schooling at WSSU on-line. He's taking a full load of classes as well as putting in 20 hours a week at Rev Racing.
Caruth, who calls Bubba Wallace one of his mentors, got a congratulations from Wallace on Twitter.
Proud of the little bro!!!! @GP_Speedway has always been good to me, got my first win there back in 2010.Keep grinding bro! @rajahcaruth_ https://t.co/PD4ilEVABc— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) October 4, 2020
Caruth was selected for the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Youth Driver Development Program in 2019, the first driver from a majority iRacing background to be picked for the program. He was also chosen for 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program.
Caruth is majoring in motor sports managament at Winston-Salem State with a goal of becoming a Winston Cup driver.
Sunoco announced earlier this year it would expand its partnership with Rev Racing, and it become the full-time sponsor of Caruth’s car.
In August, Rev Racing's owner, Max Siegel, said that Caruth has been very good in his development over the last two years.
“He’s been good for us on a whole lot of different fronts,” said Siegel, who is the CEO of USA Track & Field who also holds a law degree. “As we continue to figure out how to get younger folks interested in the sport and be cost-effective at the same time, you see somebody like Rajah come up through the iRacing and that can only help.”
On Sunday morning, Siegal said that he was proud of Caruth's victory. "He's a great young man," Siegal said in a text.
