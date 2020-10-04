Rajah Caruth, a freshman at WSSU, wins his first Late Model stock car race on Saturday night

In August, Rev Racing's owner, Max Siegel, said that Caruth has been very good in his development over the last two years.

“He’s been good for us on a whole lot of different fronts,” said Siegel, who is the CEO of USA Track & Field who also holds a law degree. “As we continue to figure out how to get younger folks interested in the sport and be cost-effective at the same time, you see somebody like Rajah come up through the iRacing and that can only help.”