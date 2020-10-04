Rajah Caruth, a freshman at WSSU, wins his first Late Model stock car race

In addition, Pearson won a Late Model series championship at the track, as did Ralph Earnhardt, the father of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt. And besides Wallace, current Cup Series drivers Austin Dillon, Joey Logano and William Byron also scored track wins in NASCAR's lower rungs.

Caruth was selected for the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Youth Driver Development Program in 2019, the first driver from a majority iRacing background to be picked for the program. He was also chosen for 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program.

Caruth is majoring in motorsports management at Winston-Salem State with a goal of becoming a NASCAR Cup Series driver.

Sunoco announced this year that it would expand its partnership with Rev Racing and became the full-time sponsor of Caruth’s car.

In August, Rev Racing's owner, Max Siegel, said that Caruth has been good in his development over the last two years.