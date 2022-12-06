Rajah Caruth, a junior at WSSU and a rising star on the track, will race NASCAR trucks next season

Rajah Caruth’s up-and-coming racing career has gone up another gear after he landed a full-time racing job next season on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series circuit.

Caruth, a junior at Winston-Salem State and a Washington, D.C. native, will drive the No. 24 Chevrolet for GMS Racing. The announcement was made by GMS Racing on Tuesday morning.

Caruth, 20, spent last season primarily on the ARCA Menards Series where he picked up eight top-five finishes and 14 top-10 finishes. He finished third in the points standings.

“I've been waiting for an opportunity like this throughout my whole career,” Caruth said in a statement. “I'm going to do the best in my power to make the most of it. First and foremost, I can't thank everybody at GMS enough for believing in me and believing that I have what it takes to drive one of their trucks.”

Helping Caruth land next year’s full-time ride was his experience last season. He also drove in a few NASCAR Xfinity Series races and a few Truck Series races. He finished 12th in Martinsville and 11th at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis.

“I can't thank Chevrolet for their support," he said. "We truly wouldn't be able to make this happen without them. Specifically, I wanted to thank the Steward and Scott families as well, for their belief in my family and I, not just academically, but they have played a huge role in my career as well.”

Serving as Caruth's primary partner for next season will be the Wendell Scott Foundation, which was inspired by NASCAR Hall Of Fame inductee, Wendell Scott, Sr. The Foundation aims to provide resources and services to underprivileged African-American youth communities near Scott's hometown of Danville, Virginia.

Since its formation in 2011, over 25 students have been awarded more than $50,000 from the Wendell Scott Legacy Scholarship programs. This partnership is one of great personal meaning to Caruth, who won the Wendell Scott Trailblazer Award in 2021 for being an outstanding diverse ambassador for the sport. The award highlights performance, sportsmanship, and community service efforts.

Mike Beam, who is the president of GMS racing, said Caruth has been a rising start for a couple of years.

"We are truly excited to welcome Rajah to our team next year,” Beam said. “I've studied up on him ever since I saw him racing in ARCA, but I know that he's been on the radar for many people in the industry for quite some time now…. Rajah's a sharp kid. I've seen his work ethic and attention to detail he brings to the racetrack, and I can tell that he's hungry.”

Caruth has done a great job of balancing his life as a student at WSSU majoring in Motorsports Management, the only HBCU in the country that offers that major.

Caruth said another reason for his success has been his family. His father, Roger, who is a professor at Howard, has offered a lot of guidance since Rajah wanted to focus on becoming a driver.

“I have to thank my family - my mom, my dad, and my little sister,” Caruth said. “I have the greatest support system there is, and they all help me so much. Next year is going to be a pivotal point in not just my career, but my life as a whole, and I can't wait to show everyone what we're capable of.”