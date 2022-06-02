Rajah Caruth expanding his racing resume and will drive in a Truck Series race on Saturday

Rajah Caruth’s racing resume continues to grow with the announcement that he’ll run a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race this weekend.

Caruth, 19 and a rising junior at Winston-Salem State, is tied for the lead in the ARCA series and has also ran two Xfinity races so far this season.

He’ll race on Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway in the Toyota 200 just outside of St. Louis.

Earlier this month Caruth’s father, Roger, said he had hoped his son would be racing three or four truck races this season.

“I’m so excited to make my NCWTS debut this weekend with Spire, WWT, and the Steward family," Caruth said. "It’s the big break I’ve been striving for and I can’t wait to make the most of it.”

Caruth has made this season count in a big way in the ARCA series where he has five top 10 finishes in six races this season. He recently finished third at Charlotte Motor Speedway in a big night where he promoted Winston-Salem State.

On Saturday he’ll be driving No. 7 Chevrolet sponsored by Spire Motorsports.

“I’m thrilled to make my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway with Spire Motorsports and Chevrolet,” Caruth told NASCAR.com. “To drive the Confluence Music Festival Chevrolet Silverado and represent the Steward family and World Wide Technology is truly an honor. I’m grateful to represent them on and off the racetrack."

David Steward, the founder and chairman of World Wide Technology, said he’s excited to have Caruth driving on Saturday in his first Truck Series race.

“Raj Caruth is a rising star in the world of motor racing…,” said Steward, who owns the largest Black-owned company in the United States.

