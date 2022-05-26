Rajah Caruth will continue his outstanding ARCA season with important race on Friday in Charlotte

Rajah Caruth loved 10-year-old King Noble's answer when Caruth asked what he wanted to be when he grew up.

“I want to be a basketball player and a race-car driver,” Noble proudly said after Caruth autographed a picture.

Caruth, 19, is a rising junior at Winston-Salem State and is also a rising star in NASCAR. He couldn’t help but smile at Noble’s answer.

“That’s a lot,” Caruth said.

The same can be said for Caruth that’s he’s had a lot thrown his way so far in his career. As one of only three Black drivers in NASCAR, however, Caruth is thriving.

“It’s been great and I love how this is going, but I want to win,” Caruth said on Tuesday night at the Bowman Gray Stadium Fieldhouse where WSSU threw a reception in his honor.

On Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway Caruth’s car will be all decked out in WSSU colors as he races in an ARCA race where he just happens to be tied for the lead in points after four races.

As part of the pre-race activities WSSU fans and alumni have a tailgating party planned in Charlotte, but it won’t be for a football game.

“There’s no game but this is a way for our alums and fans to show support for one of our own,” said Chancellor Elwood Robinson of WSSU.

Caruth said it would be appropriate if he won in Charlotte with the WSSU colors adorning his car. Also prominently displayed on the car is the Motorsports Management major, the only HBCU in the country with that major.

“There’s 100% extra kick for me in this race,” Caruth said. “I’m sort of training myself to not bring emotion into the car but it’s hard because this is my school. I get to have my school colors on my car and I’m very honored. This is special.”

Bringing attention to WSSU

When Caruth was looking for a college his father, Roger, who is a professor at Howard, pointed his son toward WSSU. Because it had the Motorsports degree option it was the perfect fit for Caruth, who was already in the NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program.

Robinson said Friday will be a big day in Charlotte because one of his students has a chance to win a NASCAR race while promoting the university.

“It means a lot for the university and when you talk about NASCAR and it’s such a well-defined sport that it has its own culture,” Robinson said. “And what we’ve tried to do at Winston-Salem State is diversify and change the culture for the good and we’ve done that. This is great for our Motorsports program but also for the university.”

Clay Harshaw, who is the associate professor of the Motorsports Management program at WSSU, said the program has been around since 2007 and it continues to grow. What makes Caruth such a good role model is how engaged he is in classes.

“He’s always asking questions and that’s what teachers want,” Harshaw said. “And to see what Rajah has done and is doing just sheds light on our program.”

Having Bubba Wallace in his corner

It’s great that Caruth has met rapper Rick Ross, but more importantly he has Bubba Wallace, the most prominent Black driver, as somebody he can call for advice. Caruth, Wallace and Jesse Iwuji are the only current Black drivers in NASCAR.

Caruth said he’s not shy about asking Wallace for advice on any subject.

“He keeps me in shape about everything,” Caruth said. “At first he told don’t be scared of the wall and now it’s been different for every situation so he’s been a great sounding board.”

As for navigating this season in ARCA and in the Xfinity series Caruth said he's had no issues as one of the few Blacks in the sport.

"I've met a lot of great people in this sport, and it's happens every week we go to a track," he said.

Expanding his driving resume

While Caruth is focusing mostly on the ARCA races he’s also dabbled in two Xfinity races, which is the level just below the Cup drivers.

He’s raced in two Xfinity races so far in Richmond, Va. and Dover, Delaware and will race in another one later this summer.

“The next one is in Pocono in July,” Caruth said about his next Xfinity race.

Caruth will also be expanding his range of driving by taking part in a NASCAR Truck Series race next weekend near St. Louis.

That will make three different types of models he’s driving this summer as he continues to learn.

When asked if he feels like a rising star in the sport he doesn’t quite know.

“I guess yes and no,” he said. “I have a lot to learn and I still have to graduate college. I love college and making friends and playing basketball in DJR (the Donald J. Reaves Activity Center on WSSU's campus).”

Proud father helping guide his son

Roger Caruth, who is a professor at Howard, was given the opportunity to address those at the reception on Tuesday night in the Curtis Richardson Hospitality Suite at Bowman Gray Stadium. He couldn’t help by talk about the way his son was welcomed to WSSU and how important it was for his son to experience an HBCU.

The elder Caruth said it’s all part of his son’s development with earning a college degree that will help him down the line.

“He has a chance to be in this sport for 20, 30 or even 40 years and to have that degree in his pocket will keep him in the sport after he’s done driving,” Roger said.

When the Caruth family was deciding about college it was the Motorsports Management program that got their attention.

“It was a perfect fit,” Roger said.

Caruth’s father says the hardest part of all of this is managing time between racing and school. But like a lot of teenagers Roger said his son can be hard on himself because his son is so competitive.

“I think he’s sometimes too tough on himself,” Roger said. “In terms of the competition he finds himself in I tell him that’s good that you have that passion. If you get comfortable and complacent you might question some things, so he’s not satisfied. He says second is no fun.”

With the way his season has gone in the ARCA series all the stars could be lining up for him to have that breakout win on Friday night in the 150-mile race which will be 100 laps. A lot has to go right but the reality is in his previous four races he’s finished 11th, 6th, 4th and 2nd and is tied with his teammate at Rev Racing, Nick Sanchez, for the lead in points.

“I think the next one or two years it’s about finding that space to continue to develop and that might be driving on some of the larger tracks,” Roger said. “We are also looking at three or four truck races so I told him don’t look for the traditional path (to NASCAR’s Cup Series) because you didn’t take the traditional path.”

A big night in Charlotte

What has Caruth excited about Friday night is sharing his love of WSSU with his love of racing. He said knowing alumni and current students and several of his friends will be there is exciting.

“In the car I’m focused on what the task is at hand,” Caruth said, “but knowing I’m wearing the WSSU colors makes it that much more exciting with how the car will look.”

Friday’s race is important because of the WSSU connections but also he’s looking for that first victory.

“I’ve learned a lot but I hate finishing second,” Caruth said. “This race is important because it kind of gets the summer stretch going. This will be our last mile-and-half track for a while so it’s big.”

Caruth’s father says his son might be nervous because he’s wearing his school colors, but it’s more than that.

“For him to win it would be awesome because it would make him the points’ leader, but it’s going to be a special night regardless because Winston-Salem State means the world to him,” Roger said. “He loves it there.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.