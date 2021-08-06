Ram Ramblings: A kid going off to college isn't as easy as it sounds

You can send your kids to a camp for a week. Or maybe a few days to see the grandparents or even a sleep over at a friend’s house and the world just keeps on clicking.

But when you send your oldest daughter off to college the world sort of stops.

That’s no camp she’s going to, that’s her next step toward adulthood.

For years I’ve seen friends and family send their kids to college and didn’t think too much about it. But my wife and I, along with our daughter’s little brother, have been consumed by it of late.

She’ll be gone to the University of Lynchburg in Virginia and this weekend the house will be a lot quieter. Of course, little brother will now be anchored to more chores and more questions about everything he is doing. (He gets his driver’s license later this month and we might not see him again, but I digress.)

It’s hard to stop the memories of 18 years flooding back because there are so many great ones.

As we were packing for the trip, my buddy Ethan Joyce, who is a young sportswriter at the Journal, and his wife got to hear the heartbeat of their first child the other day in an ultrasound.