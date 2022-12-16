Ram Ramblings: A&T should look at Connell Maynor to be its next head football coach

N.C. A&T should not be shy about looking to Connell Maynor to be its next football coach.

Maynor, who is trying to build Alabama A&M’s program into a consistent winner, is an alum of A&T who isn’t afraid of a challenge.

What the challenge has become this time around for the Aggies is finding an identity. They are moving yet again to another conference next season as they head to the Colonial Athletic Conference.

The Big South experiment after leaving the MEAC wasn't a success.

What could work is bringing Maynor, 53, to Greensboro to galvanize an alumni base that’s not exactly on the same page. Some of them are still mad about leaving the HBCU realm and the MEAC, and some are wondering what direction they are going as an athletics program.

A prominent alum who asked not to be identified is wondering what is next.

“What exactly is their vision?” he said. "There are a lot of questions to be asked but there haven't been any answers."

Sam Washington, despite a 7-4 record and getting to the Big South championship game where the Aggies lost, was fired earlier this week.

There wasn’t much said about the move other than to say the Aggies and Washington “parted ways.”

No further explanation was given other than this from Earl Hilton, the athletics director: "We want to sincerely thank Coach Washington for the commitment, contributions, and successes he brought to our program over the past 12 years, five as our head coach and seven as our defensive coordinator.”

Washington was 31-15 in his five seasons after being elevated to head coach when Rod Broadway retired after the 2017 season when the Aggies went 12-0 and won the Black National Championship as well as the Celebration Bowl.

While Maynor, who makes around $200,000 a year according to reports, could not be reached for comment, Bill Hayes, the legendary former A&T football coach who has the most wins in school history, did offer his opinion.

“I think it makes sense to look at Connell,” said Hayes, who gave Maynor his first head coaching job at Winston-Salem State.

Back in 2010 when Hayes was the AD at WSSU he took a chance on Maynor, and Maynor delivered. He was 45-6 during his three seasons with the Rams and took them all the way to the 2012 Division II championship game where they lost but finished that season 14-1.

Maynor left WSSU after the 2013 season for Hampton where he went 20-25 in four seasons. He then landed at Alabama A&M where, in 2020 during the COVID-19 season, he went 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the SWAC.

During his five seasons at Alabama A&M, Maynor is 29-20 and 21-12 in the SWAC.

Other possible candidates beside Maynor include Jim Caldwell, a Lewisville resident who is a former Wake Forest head coach who went on to be a successful assistant and head coach in the NFL. Caldwell, 67, has two Super Bowl rings.

Other possible candidates are Ruffin McNeill, a former head coach at East Carolina, and Jerry Mack, a former head coach at N.C. Central.

Whoever the Aggies decide to hire, Hayes had some advice.

“The conference they are going to really pay their coaches well so A&T has to do the same,” Hayes said. “And in that conference those players are getting some of that (Name, Image, Likeness) money that’s part of the landscape now. All of that has to be considered as they try to move into their next conference.”

The Aggies would save money on Maynor’s moving expenses since he and his wife, Meryl, have a house in Kernersville. Their daughter, Nicole, graduated from A&T last spring.

Maynor, a 1991 graduate of A&T, is in the school's Hall of Fame and helped the Aggies win the 1991 MEAC championship. He was the MEAC offensive player of the year in 1990 and ’91.

During his 12 years as a head coach Maynor is 94-51 with three conference championships and four division championships.

It’s A&T’s move now.