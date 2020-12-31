Ram Ramblings: Best WSSU sports moment of the year is easy; It was Feb. 29 when WSSU won CIAA championship

Colon is busy these days trying to gain a foothold on a possible professional career in basketball. He’s been working out in Raleigh and while staying with a cousin, and also works out a lot when he goes home to Jacksonville.

It’s been hard during the pandemic to try and find a place in pro basketball but Colon is determined.

“I’m working hard and staying in shape because that’s my dream,” Colon said.

Colon, who graduated with a degree in sports management, said if he can survive Dr. Dennis Felder he can survive anything.

“Dr. Felder’s tough but that’s a good thing,” Colon said about earning his degree. “He was great for me.”

As for the championship rings the Rams earned, the players and coaches all got their fingers sized but that’s been it.

“We haven’t heard yet when the rings will be given to us, but I guess it won’t be this season because the CIAA cancelled basketball,” Colon said. “I feel bad for all those guys in the CIAA because it’s tough not to play.”

Among all the comments Colon has heard since he was named the MVP of the CIAA Tournament, there are a couple that stick out.