Ram Ramblings: Big week for WSSU football team as it gears up to play first home game

This is a big week for Winston-Salem State football.

Sitting at 0-2 it’s time to see what kind of season the Rams might have as they play at home for the first time in 686 days. They will take on Elizabeth City State at 1:30 p.m. in their CIAA opener.

“This is a big week for us and I think we’re turning the corner and that much was evident in our loss to (N.C.) Central,” said Robert Massey, who is WSSU’s interim head coach.

One of the big bright spots for WSSU was the play of quarterback Cameron Lewis, who started for the first time in the loss to N.C. Central. Dominique Graves has a lingering hamstring injury so Lewis played the whole way.

Massey said it’s likely that Lewis, a transfer from East Tennessee State, will start again on Saturday.

“Cam’s our starter and I think he’ll play even better as he gets more reps,” Massey said.

For the Rams to play better, however, they will need to have a productive running game. It’s been virtually nonexistent through their first two games.

“We’ve got to cut down on penalties and get that running game going,” Massey said.