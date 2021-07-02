Ram Ramblings: Bill Hayes hoping for more visibility for the Winston-Salem Sportsman Club

“We are trying to get the word out and all we are asking is for those hall of famers who want to come to RSVP,” Hayes said.

Hayes says it’s a great way to renew friendships throughout the city and county because all of the hall of famers grew up here. It’s also a way to foster relationships within the Sportsman Club, which also sponsors the Mary Garber Holiday Classic, a girls high-school basketball tournament.

“We are trying to do different things and trying to increase our visibility with the hall of fame,” Hayes said. “We just think this is a good way of reaching out to our hall of famers a little bit.”

For any of the current hall of famers who want to attend the meet greet please e-mail the Sportsman Club at wssportsmenclub@bellsouth.net

For more information on the Sportsman Club and to see the entire list of hall of famers go here.

