Ram Ramblings: Bill Hayes hoping for more visibility for the Winston-Salem Sportsman Club

If there’s one trait that Bill Hayes has carried with him from his coaching and athletic administration days its about bringing folks together.
He did it with his teams to the tune of 195 career wins at Winston-Salem State and N.C. A&T. He also did it as an athletics director at N.C. Central, Florida A&M and WSSU.
When he’s not spending time playing golf, Hayes has been helping with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Hall of Fame. Hayes serves on the board of the Winston-Salem Sportsman Club which sponsors the hall of fame. Hayes is trying to bring all the hall of famers together for a meet and great next month.
“I’ve been trying like heck to find all these folks,” Hayes said about the hall of famers who number over 300 after the current class was inducted last month.
Hayes, 78, and the Sportsman Club have planned a meet and greet on Aug. 19 at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club from 6 to 8 p.m. for all hall of fame members.
“We are trying to get the word out and all we are asking is for those hall of famers who want to come to RSVP,” Hayes said.
Hayes says it’s a great way to renew friendships throughout the city and county because all of the hall of famers grew up here. It’s also a way to foster relationships within the Sportsman Club, which also sponsors the Mary Garber Holiday Classic, a girls high-school basketball tournament.
“We are trying to do different things and trying to increase our visibility with the hall of fame,” Hayes said. “We just think this is a good way of reaching out to our hall of famers a little bit.”
For any of the current hall of famers who want to attend the meet greet please e-mail the Sportsman Club at wssportsmenclub@bellsouth.net
For more information on the Sportsman Club and to see the entire list of hall of famers go here.
