Ram Ramblings: Bill Hayes statue to honor him at Bowman Gray Stadium is nearing completion
This rendition of Bill Hayes' statue will be placed at Bowman Gray Stadium upon its completion. 

 Donald Evans Photo

The grass field where his WSSU teams played will now be named for him

The second part of honoring Bill Hayes is erecting a statue at Bowman Gray Stadium in his honor, and the statue is nearing completion.

Donald Evans, a former player at Winston-Salem State who has helped spread the word about the statue and scholarship, posted on his Facebook page the prototype of the statue. Evans, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers after his outstanding career at WSSU, posted a link were WSSU fans and alumni can go to donate to the scholarship.

“Please empower our efforts in supporting the bronze statue and scholarship endowment fund in the honor of Coach Bill Hayes,” Evans wrote on his Facebook page.

Last fall the city of Winston-Salem honored Hayes with the naming of the Bowman Gray Stadium playing field after him. Hayes, who is second all-time in total wins in school history, is the all-time wins leader at N.C. A&T during his legendary career.

The scholarship is named for Bill and his wife, Carolyn, who have been a part of the Winston-Salem community since the late 1960s.

Hayes, 78, was a high-school coach at North Forsyth before becoming the first Black assistant coach at Wake Forest in the early 1970s. He then took over a dormant WSSU program in 1975 and proceeded to build the Rams into a CIAA power.

Hayes has 40 of his former players gather at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club for a dinner

