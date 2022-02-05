Ram Ramblings: Bill Hayes statue to honor him at Bowman Gray Stadium is nearing completion

The second part of honoring Bill Hayes is erecting a statue at Bowman Gray Stadium in his honor, and the statue is nearing completion.

Donald Evans, a former player at Winston-Salem State who has helped spread the word about the statue and scholarship, posted on his Facebook page the prototype of the statue. Evans, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers after his outstanding career at WSSU, posted a link were WSSU fans and alumni can go to donate to the scholarship.

“Please empower our efforts in supporting the bronze statue and scholarship endowment fund in the honor of Coach Bill Hayes,” Evans wrote on his Facebook page.

Last fall the city of Winston-Salem honored Hayes with the naming of the Bowman Gray Stadium playing field after him. Hayes, who is second all-time in total wins in school history, is the all-time wins leader at N.C. A&T during his legendary career.