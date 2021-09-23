Ram Ramblings: Bowman Gray Stadium getting final touches before WSSU's home opener

In the history of college football it’s a good bet that when a field was dedicated to a historic coach that same coach probably didn’t get the chance to spray-paint his own name on the field.
Bill Hayes, however, was offered that chance on Thursday morning a couple of days before the legendary coach and athletics director at Winston-Salem State will have that honor at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Hayes, 78, who guided WSSU and then N.C. A&T to great heights in the 1970s’, ‘80s and 90’s, will have his day in the sun on Saturday in WSSU’s game against Elizabeth City State at 1:30 p.m.
Brian McMillian, who was part of Mel Fair’s crew that put down the lines on the new grass field on Thursday morning, played for Hayes and also was an All-American wrestler for Fair when he was a student at WSSU.
“For Coach Hayes to come over and sort of signing his own name onto Bill Hayes Field himself is pretty cool,” McMillian said. “We’ll get the permanent stencil of 'Bill Hayes Field' later on this season, but I think it was a great idea to have him here to paint it.”
Fair, who is in the Big House Gaines Hall of Fame at WSSU as a wrestling coach in the 1980s, was also part of Hayes’ football staff in the 1980s. He said it’s been an honor to line the field for the last 15 years or so at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Fair admitted it means a little more this year since Hayes’ name will now be a permanent part on the city-owned stadium.
“Coach meant a lot to me and to my career,” said Fair, who is a graduate of N.C. A&T where he was an All-American wrestling. “And as I told him this morning I was coaching in middle school when he come down there and asked me to join him. And then I also became wrestling coach and that was a lot of fun as well.”
Fair guided the Rams to four CIAA wrestling titles and coached nearly 30 All-Americans.
Also part of Fair’s crew on Thursday morning was Big House Gaines Hall of Fame member Willie Mouzon. He was an All-American for the Rams as a wrestler and has worked with Fair for several years. Sam Sanders was also helping Mouzon and McMillian make the field look sparkling in preparation for Saturday’s game.
When Fair retired after being athletics director at Dudley High School about 15 years ago where he often lined the football field he decided to start his own company. Fair Field Services has contracts to do several fields in the Triad area including N.C. A&T.
“I think that’s the most authentic thing about this is him signing the field himself with the spray paint,” Fair said. “I haven't heard of anybody who was being honored actually signing the field himself. It will be a great day for Bill and his family on Saturday and for all of his former players and coaches at both Winston-Salem State and A&T.”
