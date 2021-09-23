Ram Ramblings: Bowman Gray Stadium getting final touches before WSSU's home opener

Fair admitted it means a little more this year since Hayes’ name will now be a permanent part on the city-owned stadium.

“Coach meant a lot to me and to my career,” said Fair, who is a graduate of N.C. A&T where he was an All-American wrestling. “And as I told him this morning I was coaching in middle school when he come down there and asked me to join him. And then I also became wrestling coach and that was a lot of fun as well.”

Fair guided the Rams to four CIAA wrestling titles and coached nearly 30 All-Americans.

Also part of Fair’s crew on Thursday morning was Big House Gaines Hall of Fame member Willie Mouzon. He was an All-American for the Rams as a wrestler and has worked with Fair for several years. Sam Sanders was also helping Mouzon and McMillian make the field look sparkling in preparation for Saturday’s game.

When Fair retired after being athletics director at Dudley High School about 15 years ago where he often lined the football field he decided to start his own company. Fair Field Services has contracts to do several fields in the Triad area including N.C. A&T.

“I think that’s the most authentic thing about this is him signing the field himself with the spray paint,” Fair said. “I haven't heard of anybody who was being honored actually signing the field himself. It will be a great day for Bill and his family on Saturday and for all of his former players and coaches at both Winston-Salem State and A&T.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.