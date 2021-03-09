Ram Ramblings: Bowman Gray Stadium renovations continue as WSSU looks ahead to spring football practice next week

Also being worked on are the outdated bathrooms and concession areas that needed plenty of improvements.

The field has plenty of big mounds of dirt right now but the drivers are scheduled to have an open practice on March 27. Those mounds of dirt will have to be smoothed out for racing season, which starts on April 17.

WSSU’s spring football practice will begin at their practice field and Robert Massey, who is the interim head coach, says he will ease his team into the practices.

“We’ve done a good job of keeping the social distancing stuff in place and we haven’t had any positive tests with COVID while we’ve been doing our weight lifting and conditioning,” Massey said. “The thing you have to remember is they’ve been out of this for really over a year so we can’t rush things once we hit the practice field.”

The Rams are allowed 15 full practices within a 30-day period and Massey’s hope is to have a spring scrimmage on April 8 or 9 at their practice field at Civitan Park, which is located across the street from Bowman Gray Stadium.

Massey says there will be plenty of competition at quarterback and running back.