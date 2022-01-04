Ram Ramblings: CIAA adds six to John B. McLendon Hall of Fame

Greg Jackson | Saint Paul’s College/North Carolina Central University | Men’s Basketball |Student-Athlete & Coach

Jackson was a four-year starter on the men’s basketball team at Saint Paul’s College and was an All-CIAA selection in 1980 and 1981. As a junior, Jackson was named CIAA Co-Player of the Year and earned All-America honors in 1980 after leading the nation in scoring at 30.5 points per game. He finished his career as the all-time leading scorer in SPC history at 2,249 points and currently ranks 14th on the CIAA all-time scoring list. His jersey (#23) was the first to be retired in the school’s history.

After his playing days, Jackson began his coaching career in 1983-84 as an Assistant Coach at his alma mater, St. Paul’s College, under his college coach, Moses Golatt. In his career as a Head Coach, with stints at both North Carolina Central University and Delaware State University, Jackson amassed 363 wins, and posted a 176-57 overall record at NCCU. At NCCU, Jackson was a two-time CIAA Coach of the Year in 1992 and 1993, led the Eagles program to four 20-win seasons, and served as an assistant under Mike Bernard for seven seasons, including the 1988-89 campaign where the Eagles captured the NCAA Division II National Championship.