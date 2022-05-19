Ram Ramblings: CIAA announces its year-end awards at spring meetings

The CIAA held its spring meetings and announced its awards for this academic season of 2021-22. Taking home the big prize was Anthony Bennett of Fayetteville State as the top athletics director.

Here is the release from the CIAA.

BALTIMORE, MD - The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) held its annual Spring General Assembly meeting and end-of-year awards reception in Baltimore, MD. The conference office announced its highest administrative and team awards at the reception on Tuesday afternoon.

Fayetteville State University's Anthony Bennett was named CIAA Athletic Director of the Year. Under Bennett's leadership, Fayetteville State claimed several CIAA titles during the 2021-22 athletic year to include women’s cross country, women’s volleyball, women’s indoor track and field, men’s basketball, and women’s outdoor track & field. The Broncos football team also earned a berth in the CIAA Football Championship for the fourth straight year while FSU head coach Inez Turner earned Coach of the Year honors in cross country as well as indoor and outdoor track & field this year.

Additionally, Bowie State University’s Clyde Doughty, Jr. received the Jeanette Lee Athletic Administrator of the Year award, which is given to an administrator within the membership at the recommendation of the CIAA Commissioner. Doughty was noted

Marilynn Stacey-Suggs of Claflin University was voted by her peers as the CIAA Senior Woman Administrator (SWA) of the Year. Stacey-Suggs is in her fourth season as the Associate Athletics Director/Senior Woman Administrator and sixth overall with the Claflin University department of athletics. She also serves as the Director of Compliance and the co-advisor of Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society, in-ducting the university’s charter members. As SWA, she assists with policies and procedures for the CU athletic department to achieve the parallel goals of developing quality, competitive athletics teams, and support of the individual educational goals of student-athletes.

Anthony Jeffries of Saint Augustine’s University was named CIAA John Holley Sports Information Director (SID) of the Year. Jeffries is a 17-year veteran in the sports information field and is responsible for coordinating media relations efforts for all 12 of Saint Augustine's athletic programs. A staple in the SAU athletic department since 2005, Jeffries is a respected member among his peers in the CIAA and the athletic communications field for the consistent effort he puts forth in getting coverage for the Falcons athletic programs and student-athletes through press releases, recaps, and amplified engagement on social media platforms. Jeffries is a three-time recipient of this honor, having received it in 2008 and 2012.

Virginia State University won the C.H. Williams Men’s All-Sports Award while Fayetteville State University captured the Loretta Taylor Women’s All-Sports Award. Both recognitions are awarded annually to the CIAA institution with the top men's and women's athletic programs based on a points system.

The VSU men won three championships in cross country, indoor track & field, and out-door track & field. The Trojans capture the Williams award for the sixth consecutive year.

The FSU women pulled off the triple crown in cross country, indoor track & field, and outdoor track & field (co-champion) as well as claiming the women’s volleyball title.

The Johnson C. Smith University athletic department was recognized with the award of Most Positive Game Environment. Selected by members of the CIAA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), the award is given to the school that exhibits good sportsmanship by student-athletes and coaches during both home and away contests.

