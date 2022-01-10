Ram Ramblings: CIAA announces new policy for postponed basketball games

- If both teams are in COVID-19 protocol and mutually agree to cancel a conference contest, then it may result in a loss for both teams.

Rescheduling Protocols

- One attempted reschedule per cancelled contest will be permitted.

o In softball, all rescheduled games must be completed by Saturday, April 30, 2022.

o In tennis, all rescheduled games must be completed by Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

o In bowling, all rescheduled games must be completed by Sunday, March 20, 2022.

o In football, divisional champions will be determined by Saturday prior to the conference championship. Teams not in contention for the championship may schedule makeup games to be completed prior to the date of the conference championship game.