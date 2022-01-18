Ram Ramblings: CIAA pushes ticket sales for tournament in Baltimore despite the pandemic getting in the way

The big push for ticket sales at the CIAA Tournament began on Tuesday afternoon with a virtual news conference.
The women’s and men’s tournaments will have 22 combined games that are scheduled to on the ESPN platforms next month in Baltimore.
While the push for ticket sales is on, it’s not known what kind of protocols will be in place. There will be a mask mandate but other safety measures haven’t been decided on as of yet.
The tournament will begin in 31 days.
Mayor Brandon M. Scott of Baltimore said: “The CIAA represents black excellence in sports and academics and we’re so excited.”
To help promote the tournament Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, a former Winston-Salem State and NBA star, and Bobby Dandridge, a former Norfolk State and NBA star, will host 200 children for a basketball clinic.
“We’re going to try and do as much as we can to let the kids know about the CIAA and maybe things they might come across in life,” Monroe said at the news conference about the children's clinic scheduled for Feb. 19.
The clinic will be held on the Saturday before the tournament week begins.
Monroe, who lives in New York City, says having the tournament in Baltimore is special because that’s where he was drafted out of WSSU in the first round in 1967.
“It’s a double whammy for me and it’s exciting that the tournament will be in Baltimore so more folks from up north can get to it and experience it and, of course, the folks from down south can also make the trip,” Monroe said.
Last season the CIAA cancelled its season because of COVID-19 and the tournament was scheduled to be in Baltimore for three seasons. Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said she didn’t know if Baltimore would get a full three years of a tournament, and that it would be determined by the CIAA’s board of directors, which is the 12 schools’ presidents and chancellors.
“That’s something the board has been discussing and talking with the Baltimore folks and the opportunity to extend because we lost a year,” McWilliams said.
McWilliams said attendance figures for this year's tournament won't be as high as other years.
“This year we are talking about a lot of numbers and a lot of people but we are being realistic of what those numbers and tickets and hotels could like given that we are in this pandemic,” McWilliams said.
The tournament had been in Charlotte, where the CIAA has its headquarters, for the last 13 years but now will be played at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.
The last time the tournament was played was in late February of 2020 and the WSSU men won its 12 CIAA title. The Rams are still the defending champions.
For ticket info go here.
