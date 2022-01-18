Ram Ramblings: CIAA pushes ticket sales for tournament in Baltimore despite the pandemic getting in the way

“It’s a double whammy for me and it’s exciting that the tournament will be in Baltimore so more folks from up north can get to it and experience it and, of course, the folks from down south can also make the trip,” Monroe said.

Last season the CIAA cancelled its season because of COVID-19 and the tournament was scheduled to be in Baltimore for three seasons. Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said she didn’t know if Baltimore would get a full three years of a tournament, and that it would be determined by the CIAA’s board of directors, which is the 12 schools’ presidents and chancellors.

“That’s something the board has been discussing and talking with the Baltimore folks and the opportunity to extend because we lost a year,” McWilliams said.

McWilliams said attendance figures for this year's tournament won't be as high as other years.

“This year we are talking about a lot of numbers and a lot of people but we are being realistic of what those numbers and tickets and hotels could like given that we are in this pandemic,” McWilliams said.