Ram Ramblings: CIAA should not even try to play basketball this season

The CIAA shouldn’t play basketball this season.
That wasn’t an easy sentence to write because I know how passionate fans and alumni are in the Division II conference, one of the oldest HBCU conferences in the country.
Seeing countless Division I conferences and programs floundering trying to play through a global pandemic has been painful to watch.
Coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke probably had the best quote about what Division I programs are trying to do when he said: “We are just plowing through this.”
It won’t be easy for CIAA schools “to plow through” when it’s supposed to try and play conference games starting in mid-January.
I’ve reached out to several coaches around the league and the refrain has been mostly the same. The coaches want to play because their players want to play, but I’m just not sure it’s a wise decision.
Nobody wants to see the CIAA get back on the court more than me. To see if the Winston-Salem State men can repeat as conference champions is the biggest storyline for me. But will it be worth it for the Rams to try and do this in front of empty arenas with hard-to-watch livestream feeds?
The CIAA’s allure for me, and I think for a lot of players and fans, is playing their games in front of students in the small gyms that dot the conference landscape. There’s nothing like a mid-January weeknight when WSSU plays at St. Aug’s or Shaw or Fayetteville State or Livingstone or Johnson C. Smith.
And it goes the other way as well when any CIAA school shows up at the Gaines Center at WSSU and its old, non-air-conditioned building fills up with nearly 3,000 fans. The atmosphere around the CIAA in those small gyms rivals Cameron Indoor Stadium where Duke’s Cameron Crazies get constant TV time.
There’s no TV time for the rowdy student section at Shaw, Johnson C. Smith or WSSU because those games are hardly ever shown on TV.
And without those rowdy students, I’m just not seeing how the CIAA can play those games.
Steve Joyner Sr., who in my opinion is the Coach K of the CIAA, was putting his team through a practice on Friday afternoon in Charlotte. He said by phone that he heard what Coach K said and agreed with it.
“I mean, our practice bubble right now is great because it’s just us but can you allow another school to come here and play?” said Joyner, who is already in the CIAA Hall of Fame and has won three CIAA titles and has 572 victories in 33 seasons.
Joyner, who is also J.C. Smith's athletics director, doesn’t know if the CIAA presidents and chancellors will take a pass on this season. There was supposed to be some sort of vote, but Joyner said he doesn't know if that's true or not. It might come down to the schools to decide if they can play or not, depending on where the schools are located.
“We just went to critical-red in Mecklenburg County so this thing isn’t slowing down here in the Charlotte area,” said Joyner, a 1969 graduate of Atkins High School and a Winston-Salem native. “I just think it’s going to come down to what the numbers are showing in January, and is it safe to play?”
Virginia State has already opted out this CIAA season, and Virginia Union could be next.
Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of WSSU’s men’s team sent his team home earlier this month after exams with the hope of returning on Dec. 27 to begin practicing again. The Rams are scheduled to open the season at Virginia Union on Jan. 9 but that might not be happening.
Most of the coaches I talked to reminded me about their players’ mental health and what it would mean to get back on the court. I get that, because these players/students want to get back to some sort of normalcy and playing in games would mean a lot.
More than one coach said that if the CIAA decides to cancel its season they will most likely schedule some games anyway.
“If we can play eight or nine games that’s better than no games,” one coach told me. “I mean, I know it’s not ideal but we’ve been shut down since March and there’s some fatigue going on during this pandemic. Just playing a few games, to me, would be worth it.”
It’s definitely a slippery slope the CIAA is heading down because there’s so much uncertainty. The league is built upon basketball and its basketball tournament fund most everything, including scholarships for each school.
Without a tournament in Baltimore, the conference will have to be even more creative to keep it viable and pay for its future championships in all sports. There’s no lucrative TV contract to lean on, so whatever the CIAA decides will be felt for years to come.
“It’s a tough call,” Joyner said. “One day I feel like we can do this, but then on other days I’m thinking that there’s no way we can do this.”
