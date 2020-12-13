Ram Ramblings: CIAA should not even try to play basketball this season

And it goes the other way as well when any CIAA school shows up at the Gaines Center at WSSU and its old, non-air-conditioned building fills up with nearly 3,000 fans. The atmosphere around the CIAA in those small gyms rivals Cameron Indoor Stadium where Duke’s Cameron Crazies get constant TV time.

There’s no TV time for the rowdy student section at Shaw, Johnson C. Smith or WSSU because those games are hardly ever shown on TV.

And without those rowdy students, I’m just not seeing how the CIAA can play those games.

Steve Joyner Sr., who in my opinion is the Coach K of the CIAA, was putting his team through a practice on Friday afternoon in Charlotte. He said by phone that he heard what Coach K said and agreed with it.

“I mean, our practice bubble right now is great because it’s just us but can you allow another school to come here and play?” said Joyner, who is already in the CIAA Hall of Fame and has won three CIAA titles and has 572 victories in 33 seasons.