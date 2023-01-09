Ram Ramblings: CIAA to honor the late Eric Moore with a scholarship for graduate students

There’s no doubt the late Eric Moore had a lasting impression on so many around the CIAA. Now, he’ll make a lasting impression on students with a postgraduate scholarship in his memory.

The CIAA made the announcement that the conference has established a scholarship for Moore, who was the unofficial/official historian and statistics guru for the conference for many years.

The $10,000 award will go to college graduate who is interested in pursuing a post-degree in communications, marketing, and media and who will be entering their first year of graduate studies. The applicant must be seeking admission or have been accept-ed into a sports administration or program that will help the applicant obtain a career in intercollegiate athletics.

Moore was inducted into the CIAA Hall of Fame in 2019. Moore was a media pioneer and a preeminent figure in the world of CIAA Sports Information and Communications, credited with developing the league’s online presence and setting the conference’s standards for in-game statistics. Moore served as a resource, guide, and mentor to many sports information directors within the CIAA and across the NCAA. He was also the Executive Director of the Black College Sports Information Directors’ Association, a role he had held since 2001.

“For the past three decades, there has not been a person that has loomed larger and had a greater impact on CIAA Media than Mr. Moore,” said Tonia Walker, Senior Associate Commissioner for Strategic Marketing & External Operations in the CIAA. “It is only right to honor Mr. Moore with a scholarship that will allow him to have a positive imprint on further generations and contributors to the CIAA and HBCU Athletics.”

In addition to the postgraduate scholarship being named in Moore’s honor, the CIAA will be dedicating the press room at the basketball tournaments next month in Baltimore.

Interested students can go here for an application that's on the CIAA website.

CIAA unveils a few Title IX trailblazers

The CIAA continued its acknowledgment of the 50th anniversary of Title IX by announcing its first set of trailblazing women in the oldest Black conference in the United States.

The conference will name a total of 50 Title IX Trailblazers, who will be recognized during the women’s and men’s basketball tournaments February 21-25 at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD.

Dianthia Ford-Kee, Alfreeda Goff, Jeanette Lee, Ingrid Wicker-McCree, and Dorthy Cowser Yancy are the first set of CIAA Title IX trailblazers.

Here’s a short bio on each one of them:

Jeanette Lee, Saint Paul's College (Coach and Administrator): Always the pioneering trailblazer, Ms. Lee became the first female athletic director in 1990 that oversaw both men's and women's programs in the CIAA and was the fifth woman to be inducted into the CIAA Hall of Fame. Known as a strong leader, she was a woman of her word, a believer in inclusion, and an advocate for the student, not just the student-athlete.

Dorthy Cowser Yancy, Johnson C. Smith and Shaw (President): She served as the 14th and 16th president of Shaw. She was the 12th president of Johnson C. Smith and the first female to hold each of those prestigious titles. Stabilized the financial state of Shaw University by securing a $31 million federal loan. She restructured and refinanced the University's debt, balanced the budget, raised the CFI score to a positive number, and recruited one of the largest freshmen classes in the history of the University. She restructured and refinanced the University's debt, balanced the budget, raised the CFI score to a positive number, and recruited one of the largest freshmen classes in the history of the University.

Alfreeda Goff, Virginia State (Athletics Director): She was honored in August by the Women Leaders in College Sports with its Nike Lifetime Achievement Award. As the first female ath-letic director at Virginia State University, she led the athletics program to historical growth and success and was awarded NACWAA’s Administrator of the Year Award in 1999. After a 40-year career in college athletics, Goff has been a tireless advocate and example for women athletics administrators.

Ingrid Wicker-McCree, N.C. Central (Coach, Administrator, Instructor): She joined North Carolina Central University in 1994 and began a lifetime of dedication to ensure that this historic HBCU would leave a legacy of sports excellence and achievement that would reign for generations to come. Wicker-McCree began her professional career as a two-sport coach before making the transition into athletic administration.

Dianthia Ford-Kee, Lincoln (Pa.) and Shaw (Coach, Administrator): She served over five years as the Director of Athletics at Lincoln University of Pennsylvania having successfully navigated Lincoln’s Athletic Department to active membership in NCAA Division II and return to the CIAA. Ford-Kee came to Lincoln from Shaw University where she spent 18 years working in athletic administration and coaching.

Every week leading into the CIAA basketball tournaments the conference will be recognizing a set of trailblazers.

CIAA announces basketball broadcast schedule

Several CIAA games will be broadcast for free through HBCU GO which is a free online service.

While the two basketball tournaments will be broadcast live on various ESPN platforms, several regular-season games will be available on HBCU GO.

The top matchup on HBCU GO’s schedule will include January 26 in a doubleheader of a women's and men's game between Claflin and Fayetteville State.

On Feb. 9, Claflin and WSSU will go head to head in a women’s and men’s doubleheader from the Gaines Center. Claflin’s men’s team just entered the Division II coaches poll at No. 24.

WSSU football coaches recognized

Winston-Salem State’s coaches were recognized at the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) convention in Charlotte, North Carolina over the weekend.

Coach Robert Massey was on a panel with other coaches and discussed several topics at the convention.

The Rams’ defense, which ranked nationally in several areas, was led by defensive coordinator/defensive line Coach Markus McElveen. The defensive staff was recognized as the 2022 AFCA Minority Forum staff of the year. The other staff members are Eric Brown, Corey Stewart and Isaiah McClain.

“It is an honor and privilege to be recognized by your peers,” Massey said. “It is a great step towards getting WSSU football back to prominence.”