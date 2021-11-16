 Skip to main content
Ram Ramblings: CIAA will charge fans to watch basketball games online

The CIAA will no longer gives its basketball games away for free online.

For the first time in its history, live games via the internet will be available on pay-per-view.

And it won’t be cheap: The conference will charge $9.99 per game or a monthly subscription of $24.99. For $79.99 fans can get a yearly subscription at www.theciaasn.com and watch all games.

Football games during the fall were free online, but the plan is for football games to be pay-per-view in 2022.

