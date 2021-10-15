Ram Ramblings: Claudette Weston honored with "The Annie" on Thursday night by NSMA

Claudette Weston accepted her award from the National Sports Media Association on Thursday night with the same grace, humor, humility and compassion she has shown as a community icon.

Weston, who is 80-something years old, won the 2020 “Annie” from NSMA but because of the pandemic she was never given her award. On Thursday night it was her turn to share stories and see friends and other community leaders who have known her for years.

“I don’t know of anybody in Winston-Salem who has done more for race relations than Claudette,” Mayor Allen Joines said in his address to about 250 people who were on hand for the dinner at Forsyth Country Club.

Earl “The Pearl” Monroe and Ernie Brown, who were part of that incredible 1066-67 Winston-Salem State team that won the Division II national championship, came from New York City to help Weston celebrate.

“She’s been a part of both of our lives since we were both skinny freshmen playing for Big House Gaines,” Brown said. “Earl and I are honored to be here.”

Monroe, who is one of the greatest NBA players of all time, said Weston has always been there for him whenever he’s needed her.