Ram Ramblings: Coach Robert Massey fills out his staff just before practice begins next week

Just in time for football practice, which begins next week, Coach Robert Massey has filled out his coaching staff.

The announcement was made earlier this week.

The biggest move is Massey has elevated defensive line coach Markus McElveen to defensive coordinator. While Massey is a defensive coach he’ll now give McElveen the power to run the defense.

Massey also added three new coaches in Eric Brown (linebackers), Chris Holmes (offensive line) and Zach Kellum (tight end).

The Rams have been getting by with just four full-time coaches but now have a full staff to try and make some noise in the CIAA.

Here’s the news release about the moves:

“Coach McElveen is a young man who has put in work,” said Massey. “I am excited about seeing his progression as our defensive coordinator.” For two years we have seen the hard work and passion that McElveen has for this program and our players. His drive to help the Rams protect the legacy and get back to winning championships is a challenge I know he will not shy away from. The amount of respect the players and colleagues have for him speaks volume to who he is as a person”

“Coach Brown, former high school head coach, former Division I one coach and player brings a wealth of linebacker knowledge to a group of talented linebackers we already have but now we want to get these guys over the hump in terms of making sure they are productive week in and week out,” said Massey. “He is also a great communicator and special teams coach as well and with the weapons we have for our special teams we should see great improvement from our special team’s unit as well as our linebackers and leaderships unit.”

“Coach Holmes brings a wealth of knowledge to our running game”, said Massey. “Obviously in the last four or five years in the conference, Fayetteville State was one of the leading rushing teams in this conference and as we know in football it is very important to be able to run the ball so with that being said we expect great things from Coach Holmes. He is our run game coordinator and offensive line coach as well and he also does a tremendous job recruiting in terms of recruiting in the state of North Carolina and the neighboring states; so we are very happy and pleased that he will be apart of the Ramily this upcoming year.”

“Coach Kellum is a up and coming young coach with a lot of enthusiasm and knowledge,” said Massey. “He’s a hard worker and good coach that we are happy to have on board.”

Here is a quick look at the new assistant coaches:

Name: Eric Brown

Title: Assistant Head Coach/Linebackers/Special Team Coordinator

Eric Brown enters his 23rd season, having coached every level of football except for (Power 5) D1-A during his coaching career. Brown has accumulated 1-HS State Championship and 1-College Conference Championship. Coach Brown’s opportunities bring a vast amount of leadership and management skills to a program and organization to guide student-athletes. Brown himself; who played for head coach Sparky Woods at the University of South Carolina; brings a useful amount of experience on both sides of the ball.

Brown coached at Virginia Military Institute; after serving one season as defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator for Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C. In previous years Brown spent three consecutive years at Livingston College in Salisbury N.C. Where he served as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator in 2007 and 2008, while adding the title of interim head coach and recruiting coordinator in 2009. His 2008 Livingstone defense averaged 2.5 turnovers per game. In 2006, Brown was at Methodist University (Fayetteville, N.C.), running backs coach for one season and headed recruiting efforts in North Carolina, Maryland, Florida, and South Carolina. He also was the equipment and facilities coordinator while at Methodist. Brown began his college coaching career at Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, Fla., where he was defensive line coach, interim defensive coordinator, and special team’s coordinator during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Brown’s special teams accounted for 15 blocked kicks (led the nation) versus opponent’s punt and field goal units during the 2005 season. Brown was named high school state defensive player of the year in his native state of Maryland in 1989 and went on to start four years at inside linebacker for the Gamecocks under Coach Woods.

Name: Chris Holmes

Title: Offensive Line Coach/Run Game and Co-Recruiting Coordinator

Chris Holmes joined the Winston-Salem State football staff as the offensive line/run game coach and co-recruiting coordinator.

Holmes spent the last five seasons (2017-2021) at Fayetteville State University as the Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator. While a member of the Broncos staff, he assisted in securing four CIAA Southern Division Championships, set and broke FSU run game records in rushing, and developed multiple athletic talents. FSU was ranked nationally in scoring offense, points per game and rushing offense. In 2021, they averaged 30.5 points per game and 157 rushing yards per game. FSU Broncos finished the regular season number one in the CIAA for sacks allowed and developed five offensive all-conference players. Under Holmes’ tutelage, Greg Brooks flourished as a player and was awarded the 2021 Offensive Lineman of the Year and CIAA Man of the Year. In 2018 the Broncos run game set the school record for rush yards per game at 218 yards per game. During the 2017 season, Stevie Green set the single season rushing record (1257 yards), single season rushing TD’s (15) and single season team rushing TD’s (29). Holmes’ spirit of excellence and mentoring propelled multiple athletic talents to be garnished with accolades and achievements which include two All-Americans, Tyreek Bailey (OL-2018) and Greg Brooks (OL-2021); numerous All-CIAA performers while at FSU (18); undrafted Free agent Kion Smith (OL) currently with the MIA dolphins; and recruited Josh Williams (CB) who was the first HBCU player drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Prior to FSU, Holmes spent the 2016 season with Elizabeth City State University as the Offensive Line Coach and Co-Offensive Coordinator.

For the 2014- 2015 season Holmes coached at Mississippi Valley State University, for which he served as running backs/assistant offensive line coach. During his time with the Delta Devils, he coached and recruited undrafted free agents Sean Brown (OL) and Golden Ukonu (OL).

He spent the 2011-2013 seasons as the tight end and assistant offensive line coach at Jackson State University. While at JSU, the Tigers finished first in the SWAC East and competed for the SWAC Championship in 2012 and in 2013 when he assisted in developing three All-Americans, Renty Rollings (TE), Roderick Glady (OL) and Jordan Arthur (OL).

Holmes spent his undergraduate years playing for Jackson State University 2009 &2010 and Grand Rapids Community College 2006-2008; where he was named a junior college All-American.

Holmes holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and a Masters in Sports Science both from Jackson State University.

Name: Zach Kellum

Title: Tight end Coach

Zach Kellum, a native from Winston-Salem played three seasons at North Carolina Central before transferring to Fayetteville State his last season. He graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies and has completed one year of his MBA.

Kellum was the top tight end leading the CIAA in receptions (16/16) and in receiving yards (205) with one touchdown.