Ram Ramblings: Coach Robert Massey talks at length about what's ahead for his football team
Ram Ramblings: Coach Robert Massey talks at length about what's ahead for his football team

  • Updated
Robert Massey and the Rams are set to begin practice on Monday.

 Journal File Photo

Winston-Salem State’s long absence from football will be replaced on Monday with the first practice.

Robert Massey, who will be the interim head coach for a second season, says his team will go through a conditioning test first thing.

The Rams, who were 4-6 in 2019, are hoping for a strong rebound year and will have a veteran team. Other than at running back and wide receiver the Rams have key veteran players who will be back.

Massey made himself available last month in an extended interview that can be heard here.

LISTEN: Coach Massey's update on WSSU

There are two parts to the interview and Massey was forthcoming about a lot of things in regards to the 2021 season.

