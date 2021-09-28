Ram Ramblings: Defense playing well enough for WSSU to win, Massey says

So where does the Winston-Salem State Rams football team go from here?
The short answer is they will go to Murfreesboro to take on much-improved Chowan (4-0) on Saturday.
The long answer about where the Rams go is a little more complicated. The Rams are 0-3 for the first time since 2016 after their disastrous showing in a 19-14 loss to Elizabeth City State in front around 5,000 at Bowman Gray Stadium.
The home game was the Rams’ first since the end of the 2019 season, but it was a clunker.
Robert Massey, the Rams’ interim head coach, didn’t sugarcoat how the season has gone. He said Tuesday that it’s no secret the offense must improve.
“We need to score and score early because we are not a come-from-behind kind of team,” Massey said. “And penalties are killing us, so we have to correct those mistakes….There’s a lot of football left and that’s the mentality us as coaches are taking and that’s what we are instilling into our young men.”
Cam’Ron Perkins, a senior defensive lineman from Eden, hasn’t played football since the 2018 season at N.C. Central. He transferred to WSSU and is already graduated but is playing his final season.
“I feel like we came out here took (Elizabeth City State) lightly and they punched us in the mouth,” Perkins said. “We had to fight back in the second half, but we didn’t do enough.”
Even though the Rams are 0-3, the defense has been the obvious bright spot.
“You don’t want to say this when you talk about your whole team, but our defense played well enough to win the game,” Massey said. “We just have to get that right on offense in terms of penalties and sustaining drives.”
Quarterback Cameron Davis had three interceptions and played the entire game, though Dominique Graves was healthy enough. Massey would reveal which QB would start Saturday.
“I did like that we finally ran the ball and that’s got to bode well because we really struggled with that part of the game in our first two games,” Massey said.
Freshman running back Andrew Hayes, a junior academically, has shown flashes of good play.
“When the game starts we have to come out with that right energy,” Hayes said. “I mean, just getting that momentum is big and we have to carry it over for four quarters.”
