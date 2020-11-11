Ram Ramblings: Fans, alumni will have a chance to ask questions at virtual luncheon

Winston-Salem State fans and alumni can get in some virtual questions for coaches Robert Massey and Chanel Davis.

Massey is the interim head football coach and Davis is the volleyball coach of the Rams.

The virtual lunch will take place next week with fans encouraged to join in on-line.

Here is the announcement from the athletics department:

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Fans and supporters of the Winston-Salem State University Rams will have a chance to gain some insight into Rams athletics with the WSSU Virtual Lunch with Coaches. The event will allow fans and supporters to interact with Rams coaches from various programs via Zoom. The first Virtual Lunch will feature WSSU Interim Head Football Coach Robert Massey and WSSU Volleyball Head Coach Chanel Davis. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 17th from noon to 1:00 p.m.