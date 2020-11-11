Ram Ramblings: Fans, alumni will have a chance to ask questions at virtual luncheon

Winston-Salem State fans and alumni can get in some virtual questions for coaches Robert Massey and Chanel Davis.
Massey is the interim head football coach and Davis is the volleyball coach of the Rams.
The virtual lunch will take place next week with fans encouraged to join in on-line.
Here is the announcement from the athletics department:
WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Fans and supporters of the Winston-Salem State University Rams will have a chance to gain some insight into Rams athletics with the WSSU Virtual Lunch with Coaches. The event will allow fans and supporters to interact with Rams coaches from various programs via Zoom. The first Virtual Lunch will feature WSSU Interim Head Football Coach Robert Massey and WSSU Volleyball Head Coach Chanel Davis. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 17th from noon to 1:00 p.m.
Both coaches are entering their second seasons as head coaches of their respective programs. Massey led the Rams to a 4-6 record in 2019 before the 2020 season was canceled due to concerns about COVID-19. Davis led the Rams volleyball team to a 17-10 overall record and an appearance in the semifinal round of the 2019 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Volleyball Championship Tournament before the 2020 season has been postponed until the spring of 2021.
The event will be held via Zoom. Interested parties can register for the event HERE.
For more information on the Virtual Lunch with Coaches, contact the WSSU Office of Athletic Media Relations at (336) 750-2143 or log on to www.WSSURams.com.
